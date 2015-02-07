Mediterranean dream homes

There’s no harm in indulging in a spot of healthy escapism now and then. That’s what this ideabook is all about: ogling sun-soaked dream homes that seem to belong to another life, homes that are as far from our everyday realities as they are from us geographically. Most of us will never own a home in the Mediterranean; distance, budget limitations or a combination of the two will likely prevent it. However, that certainly doesn’t mean we can’t vividly imagine what it would be like, and with the aid of pictures that fantasy can become all the more detailed. Some of the houses featured here are so enticing it’s almost possible to taste the wine you would drink on their terraces as the sun sets. It's nice to dream sometimes.