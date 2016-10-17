5 small and fashionable kitchens!

Here at homify, we love small spaces and the great potential they have. Stuck with only 35sqm? No problem! You can still create a comfy home for yourself with everything that you require and not have to make major compromises. Small kitchens are a different story altogether, though. There are certain basic necessities that you simply cannot do away with if you're designing a kitchen (a stove! a sink! a fridge!) and the smaller they get, the more problematic it becomes. That of course doesn't mean it's not possible. In fact, you'd be surprised at the options available.
When it comes to small kitchen spaces, it's best to keep it compact. And yes, you can have both function and style. Today, we'll look at 5 compact kitchen spaces in Japan where space is as precious a commodity as time. We're sure you'll find tons of inspiration here!
Our first kitchen keeps things minimal—but can you deny the charm? The architects have kept the kitchen both compact and oh-so-stylish! By keeping the colour palette almost exclusively white, the small space not only looks larger but also brighter. The window treatment has been kept at a minimum, so as to avoid any obstruction of natural light streaming in. The patterned floor draws the eyes lengthwise making the room appear longer. Coupled with the low-contrast colour-scheme, the kitchen here takes on a life of its own!
This industrial chic space looks a lot larger than it actually is, thanks to its high ceilings and open-plan layout. But let's take a closer look at the kitchen. Notice how the sink and the stove are grouped in a compact kitchen island that provides enough surface area for your culinary needs. Kitchen islands may seem bulky but it can serve a multitude of purposes. Here, they also provide tons of storage space and includes a concealed dishwasher and microwave. What else do you need?
By making the kitchen look out onto the living areas, the architects have also ensured that the space doesn't feel closed in, and instead becomes part of a larger communal area.
This subtly quirky kitchen is a testament to why small kitchens don't mean the end of the world! This was designed to be fun space, right from the start. The open kitchen extends out onto the dining table, giving it the illusion of a much larger space. This also means there's extra counter space, which you can never have enough of! The two spaces have a beam separating them as well as different lighting solutions. Notice how there aren't any high cabinets here, which furthers the clean look of the space. Fun details such as the multi-coloured Eames-style chairs and the tiles on the kitchen splash imbue this space with immense character. Who said small kitchens had to be boring?
This is a wonderful and simple kitchen space that was designed for a couple who wanted no frills and wanted to keep things minimal yet warm. One of the first things you notice here is how the kitchen, specifically the island, has been placed almost bang in the centre of the room. This is an unusual design as kitchens are usually relegated to corners. But the couple wanted this to be a communal area. The dining table has been custom designed to be higher than usual, giving it a clean appearance.
In a small space such as this, keeping things organised is essential. Keeping counter spaces uncluttered and devoid of any unnecessary ornamentation allows the kitchen to breathe more. Wall-mounted storage, as seen here, is also a great idea for small kitchens.
Our final kitchen looks like it belongs in a big country house but in reality, the actual floor space is rather limited. If you want to make a statement—whether bold or subtle—colour is the way to go, be it in a concentrated space (such as the backsplash) or as seen here, the cabinetry. The combination of the blue-grey palette and the light wood give the kitchen a distinct country vibe, which is emphasised by vintage elements such as the copper kitchen faucet.
Recessed storage, like the one on the right, is a good way to avoid obstruction of the kitchen flow. Open shelf spaces keeps things airy and lightweight.
