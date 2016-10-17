5 small and fashionable kitchens!

Here at homify, we love small spaces and the great potential they have. Stuck with only 35sqm? No problem! You can still create a comfy home for yourself with everything that you require and not have to make major compromises. Small kitchens are a different story altogether, though. There are certain basic necessities that you simply cannot do away with if you're designing a kitchen (a stove! a sink! a fridge!) and the smaller they get, the more problematic it becomes. That of course doesn't mean it's not possible. In fact, you'd be surprised at the options available.

When it comes to small kitchen spaces, it's best to keep it compact. And yes, you can have both function and style. Today, we'll look at 5 compact kitchen spaces in Japan where space is as precious a commodity as time. We're sure you'll find tons of inspiration here!