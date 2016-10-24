Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

First impressions certainly last—and this undeniable truth is particularly pertinent when speaking about the front entrance of one’s home. The entry to a property can make or break the aesthetic and ambience, which it is why it's crucial you design the space with style and sophistication. 

If you want to impress your guests, ensure your dwelling is as stylish as possible, while creating an inviting and alluring residence, you are going to want to read on below. 

We’ve gathered 30 beautiful and remarkable ideas for your entrance, which are sure to create a dwelling that looks fabulously impressive. Let’s check them out below…

1. Show off to the neighbours with lush vegetation set against a rolling driveway

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

If you are considering a new entrance or renovation, chatting to a professional architect can prove to be a great idea. Save yourself time and money by calling in the experts, and find one via the homify website today.

2. Split-level style with a combination of textures and tones

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

3. Marble steps never go out of fashion!

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

4. For maximum style think about a timber pergola, as well as some matching shutters and stepping tiles

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

5. Elegance is: timber, stone and glass…

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

6. Work with colours to create contrast and interest

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Utilise the topographical situation and position of your dwelling to your advantage

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

8. Planters are stylish and practical

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

9. Charm and tradition reign supreme in this gorgeous heritage home

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

10. Timber is warm and elegant, embrace it!

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern windows & doors
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Moradia no Cadaval

MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

11. A stone porch adds a modern touch to this façade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. These lanterns are rustic, welcoming and warm

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

13. Pergolas can effortlessly add drama and style to an entrance

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

14. Tiled porches are a beautifully historic and timeless alternative

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

15. Wow! Bright and modern is the eye-catching solution for this contemporary yet cosy dwelling

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

16. Consider built-in lights to impart warmth and practicality

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

17. If your home is on the high side of the street, employ a meandering path

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

18. Stoic and sturdy, large panels help create a feeling of drama and impressiveness

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

19. Security is important, work with strong textures and architectural lines to incorporate a feeling of stability and privacy

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
Elias Braun Architecture

Elias Braun Architecture
Elias Braun Architecture
Elias Braun Architecture

20. If you like elegant and age-defiant homes, you should definitely take a peek at this entrance!

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

21. For that truly tranquil aesthetic, simply add a long and luxurious water feature to welcome your guests

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. A modern and simple garden can soften hard architectural lines

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

23. Do you want a striking entrance? Employ a long path to your front door and see how it improves the impressive aura of your home

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

24. Want to feel individual? Check out this bright neon pink door!

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

25. Sometimes the entrance is the most eye-catching feature of the home…

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style houses
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

26. Colour is important! Add a soft glow through the use of lights

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern windows & doors
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

27. Graceful and sleek, high gloss entrance tiles impart a feeling of refinement and style

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. For an earthy yet rustic touch, consider using timber for your entrance door or wall

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style windows & doors Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

29. A small garden helps this dwelling appear welcoming and tidy

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

30. Last, but not least, this dwelling is a combination of perfect lighting, and recessive landscaping

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura Minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Do you need more interior inspiration? Check out: The warm prefab house: ready in 5 months and grab a few tips or tricks!

9 backyard ideas to copy right now!
Do you have a favourite entrance from our selection?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks