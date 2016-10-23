Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ideas for modern kitchen cabinets

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Of all of the elements that combine to form a successful kitchen design, the joinery or kitchen cabinets have to be one of the most crucial. By far the most eye-catching feature of a cooking space, careful consideration of this fixture really improves the overall ambience and aesthetic of your kitchen. For lovers of modern kitchens, we’ve got a surprise for you! We’ve collated 10 of our favourite examples boast different colours, sizes and fabulously timeless designs.

If you are undertaking a kitchen renovation or refurbishment, take a gander at the options below and grab a few tips or tricks to boost your cooking area’s ambience and aura.

1. Dreamy and space optimising

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

This kitchen has been built inside a micro-loft apartment in the centre of New York City, and boasts a dreamy quality thanks to its use of fitting free white joinery in a gloss finish. Boosting its tranquil practicality, the light blue splashback is low maintenance and imparts a fanciful yet usable aesthetic.

2. Bold lighting works beautifully with minimalist joinery

Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Our next example takes us inside a truly contemporary kitchen that once again contains sleek and chic joinery. Working with ambient lighting, the designers have opted for a magenta neon hue, which incorporates an individual and unique atmosphere.

3. Embracing heritage with innovation and timelessness

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Are you after a sleek yet classic design? Then look no further than this impressive and welcoming white kitchen, with elements of tradition and refinement.

4. Modern white Shaker style

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Shaker-style kitchens are timeless, welcoming, and suit a range of different interior designs. In this example we see gorgeous white joinery paired with luxurious stainless steel appliances, as well as industrial lights and brushed chrome hardware.

5. Pairing textures, tones and materials

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern kitchen
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

The designers of this kitchen have opted to combine two different textures and materials to create a Scandinavian-esque cooking space that is a cut above the rest!

6. Versatile cupboards and cabinets

Casa Lago, renziravelo renziravelo Modern kitchen
renziravelo

Casa Lago

renziravelo
renziravelo
renziravelo

Are you looking for versatility in your cooking space? Take a gander at this wonderful joinery that boasts glass cabinets, white cupboards, and even a space for the wine.

7. Timeless timber is warm and welcoming

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Brown
Davonport

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

If you are a fan of timber kitchens, you are going to want to check out this next example. Replete with a medium chestnut timber hue, the cupboards are truly captivating, welcoming and warm.

8. Dark wood with a fitting-free finish

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Perhaps you like a darker timber finish? If that is the case, then you should take a peek at this illustration of a luxury wood cooking area. Dark, rich and alluring, the cupboards make a statement against the white walls.

9. Inlaid glass cabinets are elegant and luxurious

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern kitchen
Space Interface

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

Inlaid glass cabinets are a nice choice for any kitchen that wants to subtly display its contents. This example is definitely one of our favourites, and effortlessly imparts a sense of playfulness with its light timber cabinetry, and glass overhead cupboards.

10. Cabinets with built-in shelves

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cupboards can also boast shelving as well. This can assist in offering a place for items to sit on show, as opposed to being hidden away in a cabinet. Additionally, it can offer great accessibility for commonly used items.

Do you need more kitchen inspiration and ideas? Head over here: 8 easy ways to upgrade your kitchen in a day and check out another Ideabook!

An absolutely gorgeous family home
Which kitchen cabinet style did you like the best? 

