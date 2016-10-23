10 ideas for modern kitchen cabinets

Of all of the elements that combine to form a successful kitchen design, the joinery or kitchen cabinets have to be one of the most crucial. By far the most eye-catching feature of a cooking space, careful consideration of this fixture really improves the overall ambience and aesthetic of your kitchen. For lovers of modern kitchens, we’ve got a surprise for you! We’ve collated 10 of our favourite examples boast different colours, sizes and fabulously timeless designs.
If you are undertaking a kitchen renovation or refurbishment, take a gander at the options below and grab a few tips or tricks to boost your cooking area’s ambience and aura.
This kitchen has been built inside a micro-loft apartment in the centre of New York City, and boasts a dreamy quality thanks to its use of fitting free white joinery in a gloss finish. Boosting its tranquil practicality, the light blue splashback is low maintenance and imparts a fanciful yet usable aesthetic.
Our next example takes us inside a truly contemporary kitchen that once again contains sleek and chic joinery. Working with ambient lighting, the designers have opted for a magenta neon hue, which incorporates an individual and unique atmosphere.
Are you after a sleek yet classic design? Then look no further than this impressive and welcoming white kitchen, with elements of tradition and refinement.
Shaker-style kitchens are timeless, welcoming, and suit a range of different interior designs. In this example we see gorgeous white joinery paired with luxurious stainless steel appliances, as well as industrial lights and brushed chrome hardware.
The designers of this kitchen have opted to combine two different textures and materials to create a Scandinavian-esque cooking space that is a cut above the rest!
Are you looking for versatility in your cooking space? Take a gander at this wonderful joinery that boasts glass cabinets, white cupboards, and even a space for the wine.
If you are a fan of timber kitchens, you are going to want to check out this next example. Replete with a medium chestnut timber hue, the cupboards are truly captivating, welcoming and warm.
Perhaps you like a darker timber finish? If that is the case, then you should take a peek at this illustration of a luxury wood cooking area. Dark, rich and alluring, the cupboards make a statement against the white walls.
Inlaid glass cabinets are a nice choice for any kitchen that wants to subtly display its contents. This example is definitely one of our favourites, and effortlessly imparts a sense of playfulness with its light timber cabinetry, and glass overhead cupboards.
Cupboards can also boast shelving as well. This can assist in offering a place for items to sit on show, as opposed to being hidden away in a cabinet. Additionally, it can offer great accessibility for commonly used items.
