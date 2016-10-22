The simple one-storey home for a small family

Sometimes, the thought of an escape to the countryside is less than luxurious. Dirt, mud, dust, smells and ramshackle abodes all factor in to creating a somewhat less than desirable getaway or retreat. However, these days many rustic dwellings are modern and luxurious with manicured lawns, fashionable interiors, and the comforts of an inner city lifestyle. This is unquestionably one such house.
Today we’re privileged to check out a truly individual and intriguing home. Boasting a warm and inviting glow, a fruit and vegetable garden, and some seriously sophisticated interior décor, this residence ticks all the boxes. Trendy, with a hint of modernity, this single-storey property comes replete with a gas powered fireplace, traditional timber floors, and a charming cottage-esque vibe.
Interested? Let’s check this forest home now!
Approaching the home from the rear, we are able to glimpse the gorgeously warm and welcoming interior. Large swathes of glazing have been used to create walls of glass that offer ample illumination during the day, and enhance the forest views outside.
The garden has been cultivated to grow a range of different plants, some edible, and other purely for decoration. The roof is of particular note, as it slopes very gently into a peak, similar in style to some of the more traditional neighbouring architectural vernacular.
Continuing the warm amber glow seen inside the dwelling, the front of the home is just as inviting and impressive. The architects have designed this property to sit on a raised foundation. This helps with insulation, as well as regulating the temperature during the different seasons. In doing this, there is also a spacious return verandah that gives the residence a country aesthetic and ambience.
The garden is well landscaped, with stepping stones leading up to the main entry. The door is a hardwood timber, which reflects the extensive timber utilised throughout the abode.
As we head inside the home, we direct ourselves to the rear living space, which gives us a great indication of the openness and spacious quality that has been imparted. Doors inside open up to the exterior decked area, bringing the outdoors ‘indoors’ and infusing a beautiful connectivity with nature.
In opening up the space, the room becomes an ideal space for entertaining, as well as spending quiet time with family and friends during the warmer months.
The décor within this home is predominantly timber, with a medium tone adding a rich depth to the overall ambience and atmosphere. Statement light fittings hang suspended elegantly from above the dining room and the kitchen.
This provides a warm glow, which bounces gracefully against the textured timber panelling seen throughout. The painted walls are a clean cream hue, contrasting the warmth of the timber, yet still working well in cooperation with it.
Stepping back slightly we gain more of an idea about the open-plan layout of the interior. The large panels of glass bring in abundant natural light, which highlights the rich timber flooring, wall panelling, furniture and joinery.
At the end of this room, we see the dinging room, which has been designed with family living in mind. With a long and linear profile, the table fits perfectly within the space, evoking a sense of casual sociability.
To get a better idea of the kitchen setup we take a peek inside. Spacious and simple, this kitchen continues the timber theme with stylish wood joinery, and a panelled wall at the end of the room. Stainless steel worktops are an eye-catching feature, but offer a more practical, low-maintenance option as well.
The living room sits nestled at the end of the room, with a large and comfy sofa, as well as a television and timber entertainment cabinet. The standalone fireplace is a real centrepiece to this setup, boasting a warm and alluring space to hang around with family and friends. In order to separate this room from the kitchen, a see-through divider has been installed. Ideal for storing accessories and accoutrements, this can also be utilised as an area for all manner of domestic miscellany.
Taking one final peek inside another room before we end our tour, we check out the study. This wonderfully practical area boasts floor to ceiling shelves, once again designed in timber to complement the rest of the interior aesthetic. On the opposite wall a long desk sits built against the wall, with an additional shelf for accessories.
Cohesive, inviting and truly inventive, this dwelling is a warm, welcoming and enjoyable experience in modern architecture.
If you’d like to check out another home, we think you’ll enjoy: The warm prefab house: ready in 5 months!