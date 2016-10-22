The simple one-storey home for a small family

Sometimes, the thought of an escape to the countryside is less than luxurious. Dirt, mud, dust, smells and ramshackle abodes all factor in to creating a somewhat less than desirable getaway or retreat. However, these days many rustic dwellings are modern and luxurious with manicured lawns, fashionable interiors, and the comforts of an inner city lifestyle. This is unquestionably one such house.

Today we’re privileged to check out a truly individual and intriguing home. Boasting a warm and inviting glow, a fruit and vegetable garden, and some seriously sophisticated interior décor, this residence ticks all the boxes. Trendy, with a hint of modernity, this single-storey property comes replete with a gas powered fireplace, traditional timber floors, and a charming cottage-esque vibe.

Interested? Let’s check this forest home now!