A family's 60sqm apartment full of creative ideas

Not all luxury homes come with a large and lavish floor plan. Sure, we all have that one dream house we adore—huge rooms, a spectacular view, spa-like bathrooms and sweeping swathes of manicured green lawn. However, great abodes can also come in far more modest packages, and this Paris-based residence shows us how! Living in a crowded city such as Singapore, it’s nice to take a peek inside a dwelling that has definitely maximised its floor plan to create an elegant and playful, highly enjoyable space. A compact 60m2, this loft certainly shows us that a lack of space doesn’t have to dictate any cutbacks in style or glamour.
Boasting a sleek yet fresh décor, the home is an extraordinarily casual, nonchalant combination of vivid hues and thoughtful features. Conceived by Transition Interior Design, this inspiring project offers a modern rustic aesthetic, which is raw, refined and repentantly radiant. Let’s take the full tour below…
Sparkling and bubbly, this apartment provides us a first impression of colour, cheerfulness and sophistication. An elegant blend of contemporary furniture and vintage finds, this juxtaposition of old and new is timeless and engaging. Often, in small apartments, it can be tricky knowing how to create an ambience of space and style, while still retaining a minimalist aura and atmosphere.
The exposed brick wall works wonders in imparting an industrial-chic aesthetic, boosted by the characterful trunk, repurposed coffee table and bright yellow throw cushions.
An open-plan layout helps provide spaciousness and increases the perceived area within the room. Located on the top floor of the building, the windows help bring in abundant natural light, which reflects against the sleek white walls, and creates a sense of warmth alongside the light timber floor.
The kitchen boasts dark charcoal joinery, in a matte finish, which has been paired with a metal-clad island. Tolix chairs add the final touches, and reflect the delicate light fittings suspended above. Would you like to take a closer look at the kitchen… let’s check it out below!
Inside the kitchen we are completely surprised by how large and luxurious the space feels. Replete with gorgeous matte charcoal cabinets, the space also contains a few characterful additions such as the exposed shelving, which houses ornaments and accessories.
Considering this is a rather small apartment, the kitchen feels spacious and inviting. Full size stainless steel appliances set the scene for a practical and usable area, while the splashback matches the cupboards, for an elegant monochromatic theme.
A quick peek in the bathroom shows us how the designers have implemented a range of textures and patterns that create a cohesive theme and scheme in the dwelling. The blue tiles utilised in this room are similar in style to the patterned variety employed in the kitchen. Although different, they help create continuity, as well as adding a sense of playfulness.
The nursery is utterly adorable, with a yellow and white crib, as well as a blue sheepskin on the floor. Elegant, gender neutral and wonderfully playful, the décor is serene and tranquil, boosting the home’s refined aesthetic, yet still keeping things fresh.
Turning around and taking a peek at the opposite wall, we see how the architects and designers have installed ample storage, as well as shelves, and plenty of space to keep the child’s toys and accessories. Fresh white walls set a peaceful scene, while a small vintage ladder imparts charisma and a vintage touch.
In the master suite bright blue cupboards line the wall and offer abundant clothing storage space, while a couple of smaller shelves hold carefully curated accoutrements. Although the room isn’t too large, the minimalist décor keeps the space feeling open and voluminous.
For one last glimpse before the end of the tour we head back into the living room. Looking from a different perspective, we can see the television and the vintage-industrial media cabinet.
Clean, sleek and wonderfully open, this home ticks all the boxes, while inviting us in with an enchanting and alluring ambience.
