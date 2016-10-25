A family's 60sqm apartment full of creative ideas

Not all luxury homes come with a large and lavish floor plan. Sure, we all have that one dream house we adore—huge rooms, a spectacular view, spa-like bathrooms and sweeping swathes of manicured green lawn. However, great abodes can also come in far more modest packages, and this Paris-based residence shows us how! Living in a crowded city such as Singapore, it’s nice to take a peek inside a dwelling that has definitely maximised its floor plan to create an elegant and playful, highly enjoyable space. A compact 60m2, this loft certainly shows us that a lack of space doesn’t have to dictate any cutbacks in style or glamour.

Boasting a sleek yet fresh décor, the home is an extraordinarily casual, nonchalant combination of vivid hues and thoughtful features. Conceived by Transition Interior Design, this inspiring project offers a modern rustic aesthetic, which is raw, refined and repentantly radiant. Let’s take the full tour below…