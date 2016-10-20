Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These 10 amazing staircases will leave you awestruck

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

It's easy to forget that staircases are more than just a practical home feature. As well as magically facilitating our movement between floors, they can become a design triumph in their own right! Pick the right materials and work with the space you've got to create a striking architectural addition and focal point to the room.

If you're in the market for some new stairs, or simply want to see what's possible, you've come to the right place! We've assembled some of the most impressive staircases around for your delectation and inspiration. Enjoy!

1. Getting creative with lighting

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

To add a subtle mood and ambience within this space, LED lamps have been embedded in the gap between the steps and the adjacent wall. The result is incredibly magical, and works beautifully to evoke a feeling of warmth and hospitality. 

2. Go gorgeous with glass

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

Featuring laminated, tempered glass, this unbelievable staircase takes us to number 2 in our list. With the absence of a handrail, this floating ladder possesses an illuminated wall rail that lightens the space as well as assisting those utilising the stairs.

3. Nothing to hide!

Primrose Hill - modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Tiles White
homify

Primrose Hill—modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles

homify
homify
homify

For number 3, we take a look at a stone composite staircase that is set within beautiful, black-framed glass walls and large skylights. Making full use of natural light to enhance the elements and features within the space, the contrasting hues, as well as the minimalism of the staircase, give an impressive result for the dwelling. 

4. Elegant contrasting details

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Railing London Ltd

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

In this example we see the classic combination of timber steps with the addition of black ironwork. Effortlessly chic, this provides an excellent composition of features within the room, making for an elegant and beautifully assembled room. 

5. Art gallery with a view

Glass House, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Martin Gardner Photography

Glass House

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

Next up we have a great example of how to decorate a space with ample natural light, working with the presence of shadows to create an interesting gallery-style environment. 

The industrial-style staircase is complemented by glazed side balustrades, providing integration within the two spaces. The simplicity of the staircase's lines and their perpendicular position against the glazed ceiling make the environment appear as though it is a beautiful art gallery. 

6. Neat and narrow

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HYLA Architects

Well of Light

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

From Hyla Architects we see this incredibly narrow staircase that has been created from timber to work as a warm comparison against the two concrete walls. 

If you are working with an awkward space and you require some expert advice or assistance, chat to a professional via the homify website today!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The floating staircase

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

Appearing to float, each section of this staircase is installed into the wall adjacent, giving the impression that it is simply levitating. A feature in their own right, these stairs are minimal, avoiding any negative impact on the surrounding décor and design. 

8. Grandeur and opulence

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

Staircases, while often perfunctory, also provide internal areas of the home with a feature and standout design element that helps to increase both the practicality and style of the space. This grand example is a perfect demonstration, improving the room's aura and ambience, while also ensuring there is an easy way to ascend and descend between floors. 

9. Eclectic modernity

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

A beautiful combination of modernity and tradition, this staircase ticks all the boxes when it comes to attention-grabbing design. We adore the juxtaposition of old and new in this space, which creates an ambience of originality and renewal. 

10. The staircase tree

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Resembling a tree as it spouts from the timber floorboard below, this impressive example is intriguing and unique. Ideal for compact areas of the home, the designers have created an organic eye-catching feature for this narrow internal space. 

What did you think of these unique and creative staircases? If you would like some more domestic inspiration, check out: 12 beautiful homes with tiling ideas you can copy

The Korean family home you'll wish was yours
Which of these staircases wowed you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks