5 modern houses (with floor plans) that'll inspire you to design yours

This article showcases 5 beautifully designed modern homes, with an added layer of insight into their construction, as we've managed to include the detailed architectural plans for each abode! The support of an architect is essential when conceptualising and realising your dream home, with their expertise often helping clients to express themselves and find their voice through the design process.
Once a design has been decided upon, floor plans must be created with meticulous attention to detail, in order that the builders can translate what's on paper into a 3D design masterpiece. The following images demonstrate this relationship in action—take a look through and get inspired!
This split-level home is presents a striking facade, with its geometric aesthetic easily drawing focus from the street. Majestic and expansive, this house immediately exudes a unique personality, with in-built ambient lighting in the garden completing the effect after dark!
The design of the home's interior is equally impressive in its contemporary grandeur, with a large living room populated by artistic, modern furnishings waiting to welcome the occupants and their guests.
On the lower level we also find the home's garage, lobby, kitchen and a rear terrace, complete with barbecue.
The living quarters have been constructed on the upper level, with three bedrooms and accompanying bathrooms covering all the family bases. The design is compact but highly functional!
Designed by Imativa Architects, this family home appears contemporary, without losing its Mexican character. The mix of materials, colours and textures in the facade evokes a sense of understated, modern luxury, while natural light permeates the home's ample windows to create an open and expansive atmosphere.
The rear facade is equally impressive, with an array of windows and glass doors opening the house up to its private garden. Greenery skirts the scene, inviting the freshness of nature to soften the contemporary geometry of this home's design.
This floor plan reveals a lower level comprised of a carport and living spaces, which then merge with the patio and backyard through the use of glass sliding doors.
Upstairs we have the more private living quarters, with bedrooms and bathrooms included to accommodate family life.
The front facade of this home presents a unique, symmetrical design, with its clean, white lines appearing fresh and modern.
The wooden panels used to create the home's expansive front door break the effect of the facade's streaming white, while small, parallel garden beds with hints of green help to soften the home's stark lines.
Hidden within is this stunning contemporary kitchen. For more great kitchen ideas click here!
Studying the floor plans we get a glimpse of more crisp symmetry, with the central garden and swimming pool seen here adding to the effect.
As with its predecessors, the designers of this home have included bedrooms and bathrooms for the family on the upper level, so that they can escape the ground floor living quarters for moments of privacy.
This house displays a very simple aesthetic, with its white facade broken only by the caramel tones of wooden panelling and the sheen of glass windows and sliding doors.
This simple but stylish abode comprises a single-storey house with terrace and swimming pool. The space is almost completely open plan, creating an expansive feel despite its limited size.
This simple, modern two-storey home impresses with its use of stone and wood to create a striking contrast on the front facade.
The garage is comprised of a simple weather-shield roof, while the ground floor houses the home's lobby, integrated kitchen and dining room, living room and an area for outdoor entertaining!
Upstairs we have three bedrooms and two bathrooms—perfect for the needs of a small family!
