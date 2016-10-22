Your browser is out-of-date.

5 modern houses (with floor plans) that'll inspire you to design yours

Roland Bull
Residência Unifamiliar Condomínio Alphaville Londrina 2
This article showcases 5 beautifully designed modern homes, with an added layer of insight into their construction, as we've managed to include the detailed architectural plans for each abode! The support of an architect is essential when conceptualising and realising your dream home, with their expertise often helping clients to express themselves and find their voice through the design process. 

Once a design has been decided upon, floor plans must be created with meticulous attention to detail, in order that the builders can translate what's on paper into a 3D design masterpiece. The following images demonstrate this relationship in action—take a look through and get inspired!

1. A modern house with a geometric edge

Perspectiva noturna
Santos Arquitetura

Perspectiva noturna

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

This split-level home is presents a striking facade, with its geometric aesthetic easily drawing focus from the street. Majestic and expansive, this house immediately exudes a unique personality, with in-built ambient lighting in the garden completing the effect after dark!

A beautifully designed interior

Living room
Santos Arquitetura

Living room

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The design of the home's interior is equally impressive in its contemporary grandeur, with a large living room populated by artistic, modern furnishings waiting to welcome the occupants and their guests.

Downstairs floor plan

Planta pavimento térreo
Santos Arquitetura

Planta pavimento térreo

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

On the lower level we also find the home's garage, lobby, kitchen and a rear terrace, complete with barbecue.

Upstairs floor plan

Planta do pavimento superior
Santos Arquitetura

Planta do pavimento superior

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The living quarters have been constructed on the upper level, with three bedrooms and accompanying bathrooms covering all the family bases. The design is compact but highly functional!

2. A fabulous, contempory two-storey home

CASA CAR
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Designed by Imativa Architects, this family home appears contemporary, without losing its Mexican character. The mix of materials, colours and textures in the facade evokes a sense of understated, modern luxury, while natural light permeates the home's ample windows to create an open and expansive atmosphere.

Rear facade decorated with modern greenery

CASA CAR
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The rear facade is equally impressive, with an array of windows and glass doors opening the house up to its private garden. Greenery skirts the scene, inviting the freshness of nature to soften the contemporary geometry of this home's design.

Downstairs floor plan

CASA CAR
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

This floor plan reveals a lower level comprised of a carport and living spaces, which then merge with the patio and backyard through the use of glass sliding doors.

Upstairs floor plan

CASA CAR
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Upstairs we have the more private living quarters, with bedrooms and bathrooms included to accommodate family life.

3. A symmetrical home on a large block

CASA GUAZUMA
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The front facade of this home presents a unique, symmetrical design, with its clean, white lines appearing fresh and modern. 

The wooden panels used to create the home's expansive front door break the effect of the facade's streaming white, while small, parallel garden beds with hints of green help to soften the home's stark lines.

Stylish interior

CASA GUAZUMA
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Hidden within is this stunning contemporary kitchen. For more great kitchen ideas click here!

Downstairs floor plan

CASA GUAZUMA
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Studying the floor plans we get a glimpse of more crisp symmetry, with the central garden and swimming pool seen here adding to the effect.

Upstairs floor plan

CASA GUAZUMA
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

As with its predecessors, the designers of this home have included bedrooms and bathrooms for the family on the upper level, so that they can escape the ground floor living quarters for moments of privacy.

4. Simple but sensational

Casa C Puerto Roldan
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

This house displays a very simple aesthetic, with its white facade broken only by the caramel tones of wooden panelling and the sheen of glass windows and sliding doors.

The rear facade

Casa C Puerto Roldan
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

A stylish interior

Casa C Puerto Roldan
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Detailed floorplans

Casa C Puerto Roldan
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

This simple but stylish abode comprises a single-storey house with terrace and swimming pool. The space is almost completely open plan, creating an expansive feel despite its limited size.

5. A family home of stone and wood

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

This simple, modern two-storey home impresses with its use of stone and wood to create a striking contrast on the front facade.

Downstairs floorplans

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The garage is comprised of a simple weather-shield roof, while the ground floor houses the home's lobby, integrated kitchen and dining room, living room and an area for outdoor entertaining!

Upstairs floorplan

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior)
Santos Arquitetura

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior)

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Upstairs we have three bedrooms and two bathrooms—perfect for the needs of a small family!

Did you enjoy exploring these lovely homes and poring over their floor plans? If so, take a look at these 20 facades in 3D that will inspire you to design your dream home!

The simple one-storey home for a small family
Did these floor plans help you visualise your dream home?

