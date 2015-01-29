Choosing the perfect curtains and drapes

The first thing to do, when buying curtains, is to decide how high above the window you want the curtains to sit. You'll want them to hang about halfway between the top of the window and the ceiling. For lower ceilings, push the rod up higher, to create an illusion of height. Next, you'll need to decide whether you want your curtains to just skim the floor, or whether you want to go for a slightly romantic, 'puddle' effect, where the curtains flow out onto the floor. Once you've decided on where the rod is going to go, and where you want the ends of your curtains to sit, get the tape measure out and get to work measuring.