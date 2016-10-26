Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ideas to expand your house with a small budget

Justwords Justwords
Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
Loading admin actions …

Almost all of us wish for a bigger house with more space for living, relaxing and storing things. But our budget may not always permit us to indulge in our dreams! Which is why; it is wise to opt for a simple extension which utilises your outdoor space more efficiently. The best thing about such an extension is that it won't burn a hole in your pocket—if you employ some creativity and pick designs intelligently. So here we bring you 7 brilliant home extension ideas which are sure to inspire your own project!

1. Add a pergola

Valentino Esterni: strutture ed arredo per esterni, Arredo urbano service srl Arredo urbano service srl Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Arredo urbano service srl

Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl

Why not add an eco-friendly pergola or shed like this one to make a soothing statement? Enjoy some fun in the sun with glass walls and a tiled roof that keeps the rain water from accumulating.

2. Use glass for a see-through statement

Wintergarten Wipro Serra, Eco Wintergärten Eco Wintergärten Modern conservatory
Eco Wintergärten

Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten

You can easily make use of glass sheets for a transparent and expansive statement that will connect your indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. Decorate the area with patio tiles and a few flower pots, and let the solid metal frames do the rest of the talking when it comes to defining the extension.

3. A winter garden with recycled wood

JARDÍN DE INVIERNO / LIVING EXTERIOR, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Minimalist conservatory
Mundo Garden

Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden

Use recycled wooden beams and logs to create a little nook in your garden for a winter getaway. This space is ideal for camping out and enjoying a few hours of sun as you eat breakfast, and makes a perfect spot for evening tea with friends. This kind of design is especially useful if you have a small home and a large unused garden.

4. Use the power of double-height spaces

lucía, osb arquitectos osb arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
osb arquitectos

osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos

The double-height ceiling of this compact abode gave the homeowners a wonderful opportunity to create a mezzanine floor, replete with raw wood and metal elements. Below the mezzanine, they installed elegant lighting and a whole new look was born!

5. Laying concrete planks

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

The use of simple planks to create walls and a deck can go a long way in making an extension on an unused terrace. Adorn the extended space with bright furniture and plenty of potted plants for a vibrant statement. We love the way the designers have used classic elements to match the modern grey accents here. This space can be connected with the living room as well as the bar, so that you have a large space at your disposal when entertaining a large gathering.

6. Pre-fabricated shed

Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

Pre-fabricated sheds like this one are easy to assemble and even easier to maintain, thanks to their simple, eco-friendly materials. So make this an extension to your home for a more responsible design statement. The credit for this humble yet stylish design goes to Naipex Jardin S.L.U, a company dealing with garden and landscape supplies.

7. Tiny wooden log cabin

Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

This adorable log cabin makes a pretty, cottage-style statement with some repurposed timber. Imagine you're tucked away in an alpine village, or a lush tropical retreat—in your own garden!

Have these simple extension ideas inspired you to think big? We hope so! For more home improvement tips, check out: 15 fantastic home entrances!

10 dining tables perfect for Singapore
Which of these extension ideas would you pick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks