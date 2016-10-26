7 ideas to expand your house with a small budget

Almost all of us wish for a bigger house with more space for living, relaxing and storing things. But our budget may not always permit us to indulge in our dreams! Which is why; it is wise to opt for a simple extension which utilises your outdoor space more efficiently. The best thing about such an extension is that it won't burn a hole in your pocket—if you employ some creativity and pick designs intelligently. So here we bring you 7 brilliant home extension ideas which are sure to inspire your own project!
Why not add an eco-friendly pergola or shed like this one to make a soothing statement? Enjoy some fun in the sun with glass walls and a tiled roof that keeps the rain water from accumulating.
You can easily make use of glass sheets for a transparent and expansive statement that will connect your indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. Decorate the area with patio tiles and a few flower pots, and let the solid metal frames do the rest of the talking when it comes to defining the extension.
Use recycled wooden beams and logs to create a little nook in your garden for a winter getaway. This space is ideal for camping out and enjoying a few hours of sun as you eat breakfast, and makes a perfect spot for evening tea with friends. This kind of design is especially useful if you have a small home and a large unused garden.
The double-height ceiling of this compact abode gave the homeowners a wonderful opportunity to create a mezzanine floor, replete with raw wood and metal elements. Below the mezzanine, they installed elegant lighting and a whole new look was born!
The use of simple planks to create walls and a deck can go a long way in making an extension on an unused terrace. Adorn the extended space with bright furniture and plenty of potted plants for a vibrant statement. We love the way the designers have used classic elements to match the modern grey accents here. This space can be connected with the living room as well as the bar, so that you have a large space at your disposal when entertaining a large gathering.
Pre-fabricated sheds like this one are easy to assemble and even easier to maintain, thanks to their simple, eco-friendly materials. So make this an extension to your home for a more responsible design statement. The credit for this humble yet stylish design goes to Naipex Jardin S.L.U, a company dealing with garden and landscape supplies.
This adorable log cabin makes a pretty, cottage-style statement with some repurposed timber. Imagine you're tucked away in an alpine village, or a lush tropical retreat—in your own garden!
Have these simple extension ideas inspired you to think big? We hope so! For more home improvement tips, check out: 15 fantastic home entrances!