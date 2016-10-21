4 modern houses (with their floor plans!) that you'll love

Many lovers of good design get a little frustrated when they see an inspiring design—because it can be hard to decipher how it's all put together. Quite simply, the exterior may be beautiful, but the nuts and bolts of the construction are a mystery! So today, we present 4 modern homes complete with house plans. Each project should present a few inspiring possibilities, while the plans will give our readers a glimpse into how the architects planned, designed and distributed the rooms or key features. Don't hesitate to let us know if you find this helpful in the comments below.
This family home is located in Barcelona, Spain and comes to us courtesy of Bravo Design. The long narrow building site has been carefully utilised to create a big outdoor area and a solid, spacious home. Note the internal distribution of space in the plans. The lower level is dedicated to social living and the second level is for more private areas. Feel free to click on the pictures for a closer look too.
The design had a few tweaks and changes along the way. The brick facade adds solid warmth and the balcony has been shifted a little to the right. It's always interesting to see how the final product differs from the plans. As you can see, the final finishes can have a very powerful effect on the look and feel of the home.
Interior architect Mariangel Coghlan was involved in the design of this abode. The facade we see here is attractive and modern, but gives little hint of the interior design…
The house plans here contain some indication of potential furniture placement. An overview like this will also give you a sense of the overall balance of elements and the larger distribution of space. Note the intersecting points between this level and the top floor and then check out the interior photos to follow…
In the ground floor plan we saw an indication of where the piano is placed here. The two levels have come together to form one big living space with a modern ambience and an inspiring lofty feel. The shape of the opening of the second level also has a distinctive effect on the feel of this level too.
This apartment comes to us courtesy of Martins Lucena. The orange toned areas indicate the kitchen and bathroom areas while the pale orange tone covers the living areas. This helps us get a sense of the overall balance in the home. It also gives a very concrete indicator of the way the utilities areas are interwoven into the general flow of the living areas. Next we'll get a glimpse of the interior where it will become clear why this differentiation is so important.
The apartment is tiny! And yet, it is executed to appear as one continuous living space. There are boundaries around each zone however, but they are formed by the orientation of the layout rather than any static internal walls.
From this angle we also have an uninterrupted view of the living room, dining room and hallway to the right. It's divided by a couple of sliding doors that nonetheless, allow for a very open feel. This is a crucial balance to create in a small home.
In this design by AN050, we have a very clear idea of the proposed changes in a radical overhaul of a small dwelling. Parallel diagrams are a really good way to help visualise how the flow of a home will change with a big reformation like this. Let's check out the proposed interior next…
Thanks to 3D visualisation programs, it's easier than ever to have a good clear idea of the proposed interior. The real benefit here is that the plans can be configured to imitate the natural illumination of each room at different times of day. It's also, obviously an extremely cost efficient way to tweak the proposed finishings and layouts.
For example, have a look at the dramatic juxtaposition of high gloss minimalism and earthy brick in this combined kitchen/living room. It's a dramatic choice that would certainly feel risky to undertake without a good visualisation beforehand.
