4 modern houses (with their floor plans!) that you'll love

April Kennedy
Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Many lovers of good design get a little frustrated when they see an inspiring design—because it can be hard to decipher how it's all put together. Quite simply, the exterior may be beautiful, but the nuts and bolts of the construction are a mystery! So today, we present 4 modern homes complete with house plans. Each project should present a few inspiring possibilities, while the plans will give our readers a glimpse into how the architects planned, designed and distributed the rooms or key features. Don't hesitate to let us know if you find this helpful in the comments below.

1. A family home fully equipped

homify Asian style pool Chipboard Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

This family home is located in Barcelona, Spain and comes to us courtesy of Bravo Design. The long narrow building site has been carefully utilised to create a big outdoor area and a solid, spacious home. Note the internal distribution of space in the plans. The lower level is dedicated to social living and the second level is for more private areas. Feel free to click on the pictures for a closer look too.

The final result!

homify Asian style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

The design had a few tweaks and changes along the way. The brick facade adds solid warmth and the balcony has been shifted a little to the right. It's always interesting to see how the final product differs from the plans. As you can see, the final finishes can have a very powerful effect on the look and feel of the home.

2. A two-level home with a dream interior

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Interior architect Mariangel Coghlan was involved in the design of this abode. The facade we see here is attractive and modern, but gives little hint of the interior design…  

Top floor

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Ground floor

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The house plans here contain some indication of potential furniture placement. An overview like this will also give you a sense of the overall balance of elements and the larger distribution of space. Note the intersecting points between this level and the top floor and then check out the interior photos to follow…

The final product

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

In the ground floor plan we saw an indication of where the piano is placed here. The two levels have come together to form one big living space with a modern ambience and an inspiring lofty feel. The shape of the opening of the second level also has a distinctive effect on the feel of this level too.

Simply gorgeous

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

3. A small apartment with an ideal distribution of space

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

This apartment comes to us courtesy of Martins Lucena. The orange toned areas indicate the kitchen and bathroom areas while the pale orange tone covers the living areas. This helps us get a sense of the overall balance in the home. It also gives a very concrete indicator of the way the utilities areas are interwoven into the general flow of the living areas. Next we'll get a glimpse of the interior where it will become clear why this differentiation is so important.

Open-plan layout

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

The apartment is tiny! And yet, it is executed to appear as one continuous living space. There are boundaries around each zone however, but they are formed by the orientation of the layout rather than any static internal walls.

Small but smart arrangement

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

From this angle we also have an uninterrupted view of the living room, dining room and hallway to the right. It's divided by a couple of sliding doors that nonetheless, allow for a very open feel. This is a crucial balance to create in a small home.

Living room orientated to the outdoors

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

4. A small apartment with lots of functionality

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

In this design by AN050, we have a very clear idea of the proposed changes in a radical overhaul of a small dwelling. Parallel diagrams are a really good way to help visualise how the flow of a home will change with a big reformation like this. Let's check out the proposed interior next…

A 3D visualisation of the results

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Thanks to 3D visualisation programs, it's easier than ever to have a good clear idea of the proposed interior. The real benefit here is that the plans can be configured to imitate the natural illumination of each room at different times of day. It's also, obviously an extremely cost efficient way to tweak the proposed finishings and layouts.

The power of final finishes

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

For example, have a look at the dramatic juxtaposition of high gloss minimalism and earthy brick in this combined kitchen/living room. It's a dramatic choice that would certainly feel risky to undertake without a good visualisation beforehand. 

An inspiring living room

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

For more home planning ideas, have a look at The Korean family home you'll wish was yours.

9 lifestyle tricks to save you money at home
Which of these homes would you pick?

Discover home inspiration!

