4 modern houses (with their floor plans!) that you'll love

Many lovers of good design get a little frustrated when they see an inspiring design—because it can be hard to decipher how it's all put together. Quite simply, the exterior may be beautiful, but the nuts and bolts of the construction are a mystery! So today, we present 4 modern homes complete with house plans. Each project should present a few inspiring possibilities, while the plans will give our readers a glimpse into how the architects planned, designed and distributed the rooms or key features. Don't hesitate to let us know if you find this helpful in the comments below.