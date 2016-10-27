A small flat with many ideas to copy

The small size of the bathroom has not hampered the design team in any way – look at the beautiful selection of tiles and flooring that work so well together! A big thumbs-up to the washbasin and mirror, which are neatly fitted into the angle between two walls to save space.

This tiny apartment has been cleverly designed in every way. The elegant and smart selection of colours, accessories and space-saving ideas make it a truly enviable studio apartment! Here's another story that might pique your interest: Ready in 45 days, this 65m² prefab house has space for everything