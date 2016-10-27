A small flat with many ideas to copy

When you fly the family nest for the first time, your budget usually permits only a small studio apartment. Though it may be somewhat cramped, it's a good learning experience and an opportunity to put all the parental house-related advice to good use! However, with a little ingenuity, there is no reason why even a small apartment cannot be stylish and comfortable. Let’s explore a mini-apartment designed by architects at Studio Ferlazzo Natoli – with excellent space-saving solutions, it's as cosy and elegant as a little home can be!
The cool cream and grey walls of the façade and neat grills in the windows have a look of simple sophistication, combined with security. The window in the front door is a good idea as it increases the volume of natural light within. The little flowerpot on the windowsill is a pretty touch!
A predominantly white palette is the ideal choice for a small apartment. It creates the illusion of greater space, while little splashes of colour and a vase of flowers add life and cheerfulness. The cute, compact white table and transparent chairs look trendy and suit the décor perfectly. The kitchenette is neatly concealed behind the sleek doors on the other side of the table.
The white, grey and beige décor in the bed area looks cosy and comfortable. The bedside table is small, tasteful and practical, while the tall lamp looks elegant without occupying much space. The cupboard with its combination of open, glass-fronted and concealed shelves is a smart and stylish storage idea.
Accessories are a crucial element that can really jazz up a small apartment. The rich wooden beams add a dollop of rustic style to contrast with the modern white theme, and we just love the chic light fixture above! The sleek black television looks perfect on the wall. A vase of flowers in one corner and a bowl of fruit on the table are splashes of life that contribute to the fresh appeal of the room.
The kitchenette is sleek, functional and ideal for one person. A blue trolley is unobtrusively tucked away in a corner and is a practical way to store extra items.
The small size of the bathroom has not hampered the design team in any way – look at the beautiful selection of tiles and flooring that work so well together! A big thumbs-up to the washbasin and mirror, which are neatly fitted into the angle between two walls to save space.
This tiny apartment has been cleverly designed in every way. The elegant and smart selection of colours, accessories and space-saving ideas make it a truly enviable studio apartment! Here's another story that might pique your interest: Ready in 45 days, this 65m² prefab house has space for everything