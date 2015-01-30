Retro touches in the kitchen

Retro styles have made a bit of a comeback in the kitchen. Some kitchen designs, utensils and furniture just have a style that's enduring, whether because they remind us of our childhoods, or because they're design classics. Retro appliances—like kettles, mixers and toasters—are a fun way to add some vintage touches to a kitchen if you don't want to remodel; as are bits and pieces of crockery or glassware picked up at fleamarkets. Kitchen retro isn't restricted to sixties and seventies styles—reach back further into the past for classic sinks, rustic industrial tables, or deck your floors out in black and white tiles. It's perfectly acceptable to take a magpie-like approach to adding retro touches to your kitchen—so mix and match Formica with antique crockery; vivid sixties prints with old fashioned mason jars. You'll be amazed at the results!