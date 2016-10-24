A truly impressive apartment transformation

This home was groaning under a gloomy past until Barcelona-based home builders, Oak 2000, decided to give it a beautiful future. The studio apartment was previously a cramped space utterly lacking in style, and called for immediate reform. But the transformation has given the abode a bright, open and airy look. Some of the original and charming elements have been kept intact, while new features were introduced to create a modern statement. Sleek designs and beautiful floor tiles, in particular, make an inspiring visual impact. Let's explore more in pictures!
This corner of the home was previously a dark and gloomy space, unusable thanks to its peeling paint and lack of proper lighting.
The new bathroom now has an open and airy vibe, with white brick-style tiles cladding the walls and an asymmetrical glass partition for the shower stall. The large wooden bureau doubles up as a sink, while a chrome wall-mounted towel stand adds a sleek dimension. This gives the room a hearty modern aesthetic.
We were told that this space was the kitchen. The crumbling walls and chipped paint, not to mention the rubble, shocked us no end!
The kitchen is now a white and charming space with plenty of style and personality. The patterned tiles on the floor add an elegant feel, while the rustic legs of the island match the old windows and latticework perfectly. The large windows on one side have also enjoyed a thorough clean up.
This space was filled with clutter and was impossible to inhabit. The outdated elements like the floor and walls did not make any aesthetic impact at all.
Surprisingly, the original elements have been used to achieve a whole new look in this space! The old paint has been replaced with a more modern white hue, which complements the pattern of the floor, too. The left side has been clad with sleek matte cupboards, while the old wooden doors have been retained for a touch of luxury.
The corridor has been revamped with smooth textures and bright ambient lighting. At the end of the patterned floor tiles, one can see the old doors and their frames, standing out stylishly.
The home is now a modern white haven with spectacular old-school touches. The black metal and glass double doors add to the classic vibe of the space. The rest of this room is filled with traditional grace, while sleek finishes adorn the walls and clever lighting makes a stunning statement.
Check out another makeover story for more ideas: 28m² of storage space becomes an enviable modern apartment