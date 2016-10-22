20 small house facades you must see before changing yours

The house facade is the first clue to the style and ambience of a home. It needs to be something you're proud to present to the public eye, but firstly, it also needs to meet some fairly fundamental needs. It might be required to amp up the privacy, bring more natural light into the home or even double as a parking space. So how can you consider all this when working with a small building site? Well, there is always lots of inspiration at hand, so today we present 20 small homes with brilliant facades you must see. Enjoy!