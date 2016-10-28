10 houses for people who think 'it's small, but it's mine!'

There is something special about small homes. They’re cosy, intimate, and perfect for spending time either relaxing alone, or mingling with the ones you love. Of course, small houses come in many different shapes and sizes, from spacious and minimalist, to snug and condensed. When we picture our dream dwelling, it’s often large, luxurious and lavish, but a tiny or compact abode can offer a wonderful, albeit compact, well-designed residence.

To provide a little inspiration, we’ve got 10 super-cute, stylish and sophisticated small homes. Would you like to check them out? Take a peek at the images below and get some inspiration for your next renovation, renewal or re-build!