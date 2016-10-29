The super 7 wooden houses

Timber has to be the most popular building and construction material. Not only is it sustainable, meaning it’s eco-friendly, it also looks charming, timeless and comes in a range of different finishes, colours and textures. If you're considering a timber home, it might be a good idea to contact a professional architect or designer. This will ensure you get the best layout, façade and interior floor plan, which are tailored to suit your exacting needs and requirements.
To show you what can be achieved with timber, we’ve got 7 wood homes that are stylish, cosy and inviting. Take a peek at our selection below, and let us know which one you would most like to live in…
This two-storey timber home is bright red and packs a really impressive design punch. Characterised by a traditional shape and form, yet boasting interesting timber elements, this home is full of personality, charisma and attention-grabbing pizzazz!
A real classic, this house is traditional in its appeal, and boasts a sleek timber fascia. The return verandah ensures this exterior space can be utilised by the home's occupants year round, while the shutters can be closed during extra hot summer days or stormy weather.
Modern and inviting, this next timber dwelling features a combination of shed roofs, which intersect to produce a unique and intriguing residence. The timber has been painted a subtle red hue, which blends in with the surrounding landscape, yet still provides an interesting departure from the lush greenery.
Unquestionably one of our favourites, this modern home is clad entirely in timber, boasts flat roofs, and split-level living. Ultra modern, incredibly alluring, and lavishly large, this U-shaped dwelling is beautiful and breathtaking.
For something a little different, these houses have been developed to stand within this forest of trees. Literal tree houses, they contain lavish sleeping quarters, and disappear almost invisibly into the surrounding landscape.
Inside the ambience is thrilling and striking, with a space-age, avant-garde aesthetic. Light timber cladding has been employed throughout, while the central window acts a little like a moving work of art, from which the four seasons can be enjoyed and witnessed. The architects and designers have opted for a light colour scheme. This helps draw attention towards the one window, and almost gives the sense of being in an isolation tank high above the ground.
A true timber classic, this interior manages to update a heritage style, while still offering a contemporary and modern abode. The vaulted barn-esque ceiling has been whitewashed, adding a fresh vibe and a lofty sense of impressiveness.
Our last warm, timber home is a modular dwelling that boasts a retro vibe and aesthetic. The home consists of two parallel rectangles, which are joined by timber panelling and glazed French doors. To top it off, this house sits alongside a sparkling aqua blue swimming pool that looks fabulously inviting and alluring!
Do you have a favourite home? If you’d like to see more, we think you’ll enjoy: The simple one-storey home for a small family