11 photos of a rustic house to inspire you to build yours

Today’s feature property is not just another characterful and interesting abode, it is a striking, innovative and exquisite dwelling. Designed by Bam! Architecture, the property is a nod to tradition, while imparting a sense of class and contemporary innovation. The mono-pitched shed roof makes a bold statement, merging styles and eras to form a classic, timeless and age-defiant residence. Rustic and in-keeping with the surrounding rural setting, the house transcends conventional aesthetic standards to offer a reformed farm dwelling, which is unique and original.

Situated in San Isidro, Argentina, this incredibly individual abode is a feast for the eyes with its modernity and distinctiveness.

Want to see more? Check it out below…