11 photos of a rustic house to inspire you to build yours

Today’s feature property is not just another characterful and interesting abode, it is a striking, innovative and exquisite dwelling. Designed by Bam! Architecture, the property is a nod to tradition, while imparting a sense of class and contemporary innovation. The mono-pitched shed roof makes a bold statement, merging styles and eras to form a classic, timeless and age-defiant residence. Rustic and in-keeping with the surrounding rural setting, the house transcends conventional aesthetic standards to offer a reformed farm dwelling, which is unique and original.
Situated in San Isidro, Argentina, this incredibly individual abode is a feast for the eyes with its modernity and distinctiveness.
Want to see more? Check it out below…
Our first view of this home presents a range of eye-catching features. We are struck by the way the different shapes and forms react with the landscape, and the shed roof manages to create an impressive silhouette against the pale blue sky.
Built upon an expansive acreage in an idyllic patch of countryside, this home is sure to impress! We can't wait to check out the interior, let's find out what else this house has to offer…
Before we head indoors, we head slightly to the right to get more of an idea of the shape and structure of this modern farmhouse. Clerestory windows sit on the high side of the shed roof, while the long length of the property becomes visible.
Alongside the property, the flat roof patio-cum-verandah offers protection from the bright daily sunlight, while allowing the afternoon glow to seep inside the adjoining rooms. For added protection from the sun's harsh rays timber shutters have been installed to each side of the room, and pair beautifully against the rustic, exposed brickwork.
The patio is a real highlight of this home, and offers a lovely place to gather friends and family, or simply relax in the afternoon sun. The timber roof is a lovely dark timber cladding, with ceiling fans to keep cool during the hotter weather.
For a quick look from the other direction we can see the bar, which services the dining space, and offers the potential to entertain and host events in the large lawn space.
Inside the dwelling, large windows bring in a huge volume of natural light, which illuminates the dining table and offers a wonderful view of the scenic farmland outside.
To ensure circulation of air throughout the home, the property was designed with an array of hopper windows. These maximise the fresh ambience, while promoting air flow.
In the kitchen the atmosphere is contemporary and impressive. The cooking and preparation area feels professional, and the designers have opted for a simple yet striking colour scheme.
Throughout the dwelling we see many rustic touches that have been combined with the contemporary aesthetic. An oxymoron, these 'new rustic' inclusions help bring together the overall concept, and offer an age-defiant modernity.
In the bathrooms, exposed brick walls function as the backsplash for the vanity, while contemporary brushed chrome fittings add a charming and characterful aura.
Like a bright beacon of warm and cordiality, this home is striking under the night's sky. Stepping out once again, the home is simple and charming, boasting an impressive array of charismatic inclusions, and timeless features.
Undeniably one of our favourite properties, we here see the entrance, which is illuminated by porch lights. The rustic brick wall is also illuminated by a wall-mounted light, which helps enhance the eye-catching, textured surfaces.
What did you think of this striking and individual home? If you’d like to check out another unique dwelling, we recommend: The incredible 6.5m-wide house