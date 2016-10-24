12 ways to add texture to your walls

Textured walls are one of the more subtle ways interior designers and decorators add character and style to the home. The good thing is, they don't really demand focused attention like other decorative elements in your home. Instead, they quietly infuse the home with a certain richness, earthiness and colour (if you wish). Of course, they don't gobble up any floor space, so they're a really good way to add warmth and cosiness to a small home too. As usual, it's always important to consider the effect certain textures will have on the overall theme of the home. To explore the options, we've collected a guide on 12 ways to add texture and personality to the walls of the home. We hope you find some useful tips here!
Exposed brick walls are rustic, homely and packed with all sorts of visual associations. They give the home a raw, authentic quality that can work with a huge range of interiors; from country to boho and industrial. If they're painted white, they will also work very well with a Nordic or Scandinavian inspired interior. They are cheap and easy to install these days. All you need to do is buy brick tiles—slivers of brick that can be attached to a modern wall with grout or adhesive. If you want to uncover the original bricks on your walls, be prepared for a lot of dust.
Wood is by far the most popular style of texture to add to walls. The golden hues of natural wood add a real warmth to the home and the gently variations in colour and texture accentuate that tenfold. Don't forget that wood goes with almost everything on the colour spectrum so it can be easily integrated into an existing decor. As with the brick tiles, there is a huge range of modern wooden tiles that can be easily added to a feature wall. Our only advice is to steer clear of wooden laminate because once it's installed, it rarely looks as good as it does in the showroom.
Metallics have been popular for a while now. Metallic textures are a particularly good way to add interest and variety to a monochrome room. If you have a small or dark home, they will also reflect tiny shards of light and make the home appear brighter. Of course, they also add that extra hint of glossy glamour to the home. Team them with lush green houseplants for an extra dash of drama.
We love the narrow vertical gardens in this apartment. It is more common to see a vertical garden covering one entire wall, but in this design the smaller sections really help to integrate the garden into the overlook look of the living area. They also, of course add a whole lot of soft texture to the home. Light them up for extra effect.
Natural stone often comes in a softened, natural tone that adds an earthy quality to the home. It also infuses the home with a sense of solidity and sophistication. Stone walls can also endure quite a lot of wear and tear, so they are good for using around the fireplace or near a water feature. It's probably best to avoid them in a narrow hallway however because the jutted surface could catch on clothing and be a little rough to touch.
If the various materials we have covered so far are too costly for your budget, there are a huge variety of synthetic options. A lot of them are designed to mimic the look and feel of a natural texture. We would generally advise against using these materials. Instead, use something with a texture you love and dress it up with an unusual colour. That way it becomes something completely unique and personal.
These white 3D panels will certainly inspire a few renovations. They are unapologetically modern and great for a contemporary interior. Geometrics are also used in Scandinavian interiors, so they could be a really good way to add interest to this kind of decor. A big bold design like this can make a powerful statement when it's set up on large wall. This kind of strong design could easily get overwhelming, so it's often good to choose a shade of white that blends into the other white walls in the home.
PVC is another popular material because it's waterproof and easy to clean. This makes it a good material for those who might want to add character with textured walls in a child's bedroom. It's obviously a good choice for the bathroom and wet areas as well.
One of the more classic ways to add texture to the home is through textured tiles. These gorgeous white textured tiles are sure to appeal to those who love the shabby chic or Nordic look. Don't forget that there are plenty of ethnic designs that add a huge amount of colour to the home as well. You might even just use a simple feature strip along the bathroom or kitchen wall.
Gympsum, which is often called plasterboard, drywall or wallboard, is one of the most widely used materials in the home. It can be moulded into a huge variety of decorative textures. The advantage of gympsum is that it's lightweight and has very good fire resistance. It also forms a good surface for painting. The downside however is that it shouldn't be used in moist areas, so that means it's not suitable for the bathroom, kitchen and any outdoor areas.
The plushest, most luxurious way to add texture and comfort to a bedroom is through textile-covered walls. With loads of padding and some chunky buttons, you'll have a bedroom that resembles an upmarket hotel room. The best part about a padded wall is that it works to act as a sound barrier as well.
Finally, once you have chosen your materials, you might be considering ways to make the most of your fancy new textured wall. It's best to avoid direct light because that will flatten and obscure the textures. Use downlights or side-lights instead. They will create shadows and turn your textured walls into a thing of art.
