12 ways to add texture to your walls

Textured walls are one of the more subtle ways interior designers and decorators add character and style to the home. The good thing is, they don't really demand focused attention like other decorative elements in your home. Instead, they quietly infuse the home with a certain richness, earthiness and colour (if you wish). Of course, they don't gobble up any floor space, so they're a really good way to add warmth and cosiness to a small home too. As usual, it's always important to consider the effect certain textures will have on the overall theme of the home. To explore the options, we've collected a guide on 12 ways to add texture and personality to the walls of the home. We hope you find some useful tips here!