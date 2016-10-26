9 budget-friendly steps to a luxury bedroom

Is your sleeping space a little more sparse and sad than sumptuous and splendid? If this rings true, you might want to consider giving your bedroom an update. To transform your area from lousy or lame to luxurious and lavish, read on below. We’ve gathered our top 9 tips that won’t cost you a fortune, but are sure to make your bedroom look and feel expensive.

From focusing on statement pieces, to rethinking your nightstands, we’ve got plenty of gorgeous ideas and great tips that will drastically alter your sleeping quarters, as well as the overall vibe in your home.