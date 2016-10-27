9 compact living rooms you'll wish were yours

A compact living room can be one of the trickiest and most challenging rooms to decorate. Not only is it the key socialising and gathering space in one’s home, but also sets the scene for the rest of the dwelling’s aesthetic and ambience. Let’s face it, if your lounge of living space is unappealing or uninviting, your entire abode suffers. In order to provide a welcoming, warm and enjoyable domicile, you need to implement some serious style and astute design ideas.
To get you started, we’ve grabbed 9 choice and compact living rooms, which are perfect to copy, emulate and mimic. Take a peek at them below, and let us know which one is your favourite!
This first gorgeous living room is full of wonderful aspects and elements you are going to want to copy and mimic in your own home! Compact and stylish, this room has been put together by Eighty Two, a Singapore-based firm, who regularly produce clean and fresh interior designs.
The standout features are definitely the crisp white walls, paired with black hardware and light fittings. Additionally, the sofa has been completely covered by colourful throw cushions, which makes it alluring and inviting. To the right we see the dining area that offers bench seating, as well as individual chairs, and is the ultimate entertainer's space.
This next design is both simple and practical, yet manages to evoke a feeling or warmth and hospitality. The mint green feature wall in the dining space offers a departure from the textured neutral walls in the kitchen, and works beautifully against the crisp white ceiling and floor. The living room itself is comprised of an elegant media cabinet and modular sofa, which opens up the room, creating flow and movement.
Living rooms are all about getting cosy and cuddling up with friends, family and loved ones. In this room we see the way the designers have created a wonderfully comfy retreat space at the end of the linear room. Patterns have been utilised to add interest to the overall design, while the colour scheme is neutral and muted.
In this compact living space, a large freestanding mirror has been installed to add depth and expansiveness to the room. This is a great option for those who are working with a small space, as it reflects light and enhances perceived spaciousness.
Are you trying to evoke a sense of professionalism in your design? One of the best ways to ensure your living room is cohesive and feels a little more adept than amateurish is to pick a colour scheme and stick to it.
This doesn't mean you have to select two or three colours and use them exclusively; rather opt for a certain palette of hues (think: earthy, neutral, blues, greens, warm tones) and stick to them. This room has utilised that mantra, and the room feels coherent and united in its approach
These days we spend so much of our lives in front of a screen (computer, television, smartphone, tablet) it can be impossible to get a little time away from technology. Stick to the basics with your living area and opt for a space that embraces socialisation rather than television.
When you have a minute, minuscule and tiny area to decorate, it can be challenging knowing how to create a defined living space. This example has definitely managed to do so, and in an extremely stylish and sophisticated manner. Boasting a small and tidy workspace and even a place for the dog, this room is perfect to copy or emulate.
Consider a feature section of your wall to define the living quarters, and mount lights on the wall as a way to segregate and delineate the space from the other areas of the room.
This next example is colourful, characterful, charming and charismatic. The designers have opted for some repurposed timber furniture, as well as overstuffed sofas for extra comfort. Accessories are bright, while the built in shelving is perfect for saving space.
Last, but certainly not least, we check out this wonderfully prim and proper living room. Replete with a colourful and bright colour scheme, and a thoroughly organised aesthetic, this design is sure to impress, despite its small size.
