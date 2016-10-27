9 compact living rooms you'll wish were yours

A compact living room can be one of the trickiest and most challenging rooms to decorate. Not only is it the key socialising and gathering space in one’s home, but also sets the scene for the rest of the dwelling’s aesthetic and ambience. Let’s face it, if your lounge of living space is unappealing or uninviting, your entire abode suffers. In order to provide a welcoming, warm and enjoyable domicile, you need to implement some serious style and astute design ideas.

To get you started, we’ve grabbed 9 choice and compact living rooms, which are perfect to copy, emulate and mimic. Take a peek at them below, and let us know which one is your favourite!