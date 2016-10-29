18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small homes

The stairs of a home are not just functional elements that connect the different levels, they have significant aesthetic importance too. But many homeowners have the misconception that a small home can't fit a stylish staircase. So here we present 18 brilliant staircase designs that can become the star of your abode without eating up lots of space! Enjoy.
The quirky wood and metal stairs here contain shelves and a cool desk for multipurpose functionality.
Set in warm white environs, this repurposed wood staircase is a short and sweet affair that matches the floor well.
These sleek wooden stairs shine with a glint of chrome and a sensuously winding design. Credit goes to the home builders at Barra & Barra SRL.
Classic metal rails have been fashioned into a quirky spiral for this modern home!
These dramatic black granite stairs make quite an impression with the glass and chrome surroundings.
This simple metal step ladder leans romantically to the side in this rustic home, with its countryside elements and colorful touches.
This staircase has a modern and open curve unlike the classic closed spiral. The curve is magically lit by a row of lamps.
Here, the staircase has been fashioned like a slanting stepladder, with a solid and lofty feel in the elegant surroundings.
The floating glass steps create a fairy-tale look, with a saber of light for the railing on one side.
The rustic wooden stairs make quite a statement in this contemporary home, while a unique frame separates the areas.
These wooden steps and their metal banister flaunt an understated curve in this small vertical stretch of space.
A white and blue ship’s cabin has been recreated with this picturesque staircase. Quirky frames on the wall literally complete the picture!
The old-fashioned fireplace sits in front of the barely-there floating wooden steps, as you go up to the loft-like mezzanine.
This quirky staircase has an experimental and edgy design, with random stairs in a tree-style linear setting. The rest of the space has been done up with wooden panels for a tropical look.
Glass railings and wooden stairs set against a rocky wall of black makes a rich statement here.
The open and gradual incline offers a clear view of the levels below, as well as the greenery that lies beyond the wooden work on the glass walls.
The white overlapping spirals seem to escape into a cloud of white, while neat wooden steps peep from here and there for contrast!
This modern staircase features minimalist railings paired with sleek, floating wooden steps for a classy appeal.
