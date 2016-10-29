Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small homes

Justwords Justwords
NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Loading admin actions …

The stairs of a home are not just functional elements that connect the different levels, they have significant aesthetic importance too. But many homeowners have the misconception that a small home can't fit a stylish staircase. So here we present 18 brilliant staircase designs that can become the star of your abode without eating up lots of space! Enjoy.

1. Multipurpose stairs

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

The quirky wood and metal stairs here contain shelves and a cool desk for multipurpose functionality.

2. Rustic touch

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

Set in warm white environs, this repurposed wood staircase is a short and sweet affair that matches the floor well.

3. Winding stairs

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

These sleek wooden stairs shine with a glint of chrome and a sensuously winding design. Credit goes to the home builders at Barra & Barra SRL.

4. Metal spiral

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
NORD SCALE

NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

Classic metal rails have been fashioned into a quirky spiral for this modern home!

5. Dramatic black

VILLA NURIA, construcciones y reformas Viguera construcciones y reformas Viguera Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
construcciones y reformas Viguera

construcciones y reformas Viguera
construcciones y reformas Viguera
construcciones y reformas Viguera

These dramatic black granite stairs make quite an impression with the glass and chrome surroundings.

6. Rustic ladder

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simple metal step ladder leans romantically to the side in this rustic home, with its countryside elements and colorful touches.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modern curve

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura

This staircase has a modern and open curve unlike the classic closed spiral. The curve is magically lit by a row of lamps.

8. Slanting ladder

Rekonstruktion Kapitänshaus Born/Ostsee, Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

Here, the staircase has been fashioned like a slanting stepladder, with a solid and lofty feel in the elegant surroundings.

9. Glass steps

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

The floating glass steps create a fairy-tale look, with a saber of light for the railing on one side.

10. Boxed stairs

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The rustic wooden stairs make quite a statement in this contemporary home, while a unique frame separates the areas.

11. Artistic curve

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

These wooden steps and their metal banister flaunt an understated curve in this small vertical stretch of space.

12. All white and homely

Main staircase William Gaze Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
William Gaze Ltd

Main staircase

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

A white and blue ship’s cabin has been recreated with this picturesque staircase. Quirky frames on the wall literally complete the picture!

13. Classic in black

027甲府 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

The old-fashioned fireplace sits in front of the barely-there floating wooden steps, as you go up to the loft-like mezzanine.

14. Experimental design

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

This quirky staircase has an experimental and edgy design, with random stairs in a tree-style linear setting. The rest of the space has been done up with wooden panels for a tropical look.

15. Luxurious statement

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

Glass railings and wooden stairs set against a rocky wall of black makes a rich statement here.

16. Open incline

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

The open and gradual incline offers a clear view of the levels below, as well as the greenery that lies beyond the wooden work on the glass walls.

17. A walk in the clouds

Appartamento Milano, Padi Costruzioni Padi Costruzioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Padi Costruzioni

Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni

The white overlapping spirals seem to escape into a cloud of white, while neat wooden steps peep from here and there for contrast!

18. Classic meets modern minimalism

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

This modern staircase features minimalist railings paired with sleek, floating wooden steps for a classy appeal.

For more home inspiration, check out another fantastic article: 13 closets perfectly designed for small spaces.

10 perfect grills for weekend BBQs
Which of these staircases gets your vote?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks