A Minimalist Apartment In Warsaw

Warsaw—a city of contrast and colour, from the UNESCO listed centre of the old town, to the sprawling new construction, this is truly a place that evokes a sense of history, heritage, and renewal. Located on the Vistula River in east-central Poland, the area is the 10th most populous city in the European Union, and boasts many interesting attractions. Although Warsaw is a fairly young city, the place has seen its fair share of destruction. During WWII, the entire city was ravaged, and many architectural monuments were obliterated. However, the Old Town quarter has been reconstructed, and now each district is replete with an interesting vibe and ambience to discover.

Today on homify we are taking a look at one of Warsaw's most stylish apartments. Located in the city, the home's interior has been designed by OneByNine, a multi-disciplinary architectural studio with offices in both Poland and Hong Kong. Designed by architects Ewa Kote and Łukasz Wawrzeńczyk, this dwelling is sleek, chic, and ultra-contemporary. To take a tour of this stunning dwelling, check out the images below, and get some minimalist inspiration for your home.