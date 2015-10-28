The Space Invaders House

Space Invaders—one of the most popular and iconic arcade games of our time. Developed in Japan by Tomohiro Nishikado, the game was released in 1978, and became an instant success. If you happen to be one of the few individuals unfamiliar with the game, it essentially requires the player to defend themselves by shooting at the rows of aliens with a laser cannon, earning as many points as possible, and thwarting the invasion. But what does a '70s arcade game have to do with today's project? Well, today on homify we are taking a peek inside a compact 35 sqm redesigned and remodelled apartment, which incorporates these Space Invaders into almost every room!

Designed by the team at OneByNine, a Hong Kong and Poland based architecture firm, this apartment has undergone a total transformation to provide improved living spaces and an open plan ambience.

If you would like to take a look inside this intriguing apartment, check out the images below and tour a truly original and playful home!