10 perfect grills for weekend BBQs

In Singapore's sunny climes, there's nothing better than heading outdoors to a beautiful backyard, courtyard or roof terrace with friends and family, firing up the barbecue and indulging in some great cuisine. Throw in some music, cocktails and sunbathing and you have the perfect weekend party!
In the spirit of outdoor entertaining, homify has compiled a selection of some of of most inspiring outdoor settings, replete with wonderfully designed barbecues in which you can cook up a storm!
If you find cooking to be an outlet for your personal creativity then you should definitely devote a section of your terrace or back yard to an outdoor kitchen. This stunning example showcases a chic and modern space, with all the trimmings to let loose with some serious culinary inspiration! Best of all, a pergola has been constructed overhead, so the barbecue and dining setting can be used no matter the weather.
If you're looking for a way to breathe a contemporary edge into your outdoor kitchen, try experimenting with a stone and wire oven construction such as that seen here. This wood-fired barbecue combines form and function, immediately catching the eye with its striking design, while housing a fireplace that can be used as an oven or grill.
When planning your outdoor kitchen it's important to consider the climatic conditions of your abode, and plan accordingly to ensure that your facilities are both functional and durable. The cement kitchen setting seen here will definitely withstand harsh weather without the need for cover, and adds a chic design element to this back yard.
This incredible space has truly been designed to embrace the weather. Its ceilings are so high that they practically go unnoticed, serving to invite fresh air and sun into the outdoor kitchen, while shielding from the rain. Ceiling fans hover above, providing relief from the heat of summer and helping to ventilate the barbecue, while the ripples of a swimming pool lay in wait to refresh visitors and guests between courses.
Effective circulation and ventilation should, of course, be considered when planning an outdoor kitchen, with this expansive barbecue crowned with an equally large exhaust fan. The coals used to fire the barbecue can create a significant amount of smoke, especially when the construction is being used to spit roast, so its important to be able to counteract this effect in order to enjoy a delicious meal without disturbing guests and neighbours.
For those who value a quirkier design aesthetic, this section of the same outdoor kitchen combines a grill and wood-fired oven for ultimate inspiration! The curves of the oven's construction contribute a delightful, sculptural addition to the garden, while the exposed bricks add a rustic edge.
If you're lucky enough to have space for a large patio or terrace, be sure to make the most of it. Seen in its entirety, this area for outdoor entertaining combines everything necessary to host a large group, with plenty of space to cook up a storm and feast! The space is shielded by an expansive, wooden pergola, with skylights included throughout to make the most of the sun pouring in overhead.
If, by chance, finding space is a challenge at your abode, you should consider a merged kitchen, spanning both indoor and outdoor areas. This example presents a beautiful design, which makes great use of the home's available space, as the enclosed kitchen is able to fully integrate with the garden beyond through the use of lengthy, glass doors.
Interior architects have long sought to express themselves by combining contrasting design materials, with the perfect blend often creating a unique and inspiring room. The mixture of exposed brick walls, a polished timber table and dark, black granite bench tops achieves this feat, with the space exuding a cocktail of complementary styles, from industrial to contemporary and luxurious.
For those who truly love entertaining, and have sufficient space to boot, a completely separate space to devote to their passion might be explored. This area for outdoor entertaining is far removed from the primary residence, making it an aesthetic installment in its own right. Brimming with luxury, the space combines a poolside lounge, dining setting and ample space for cooking, including a stunning, tiled barbecue!
Finally, if you're a person who simply aims for serenity and relaxation when designing an outdoor setting, be sure to include plenty of rustic elements to add a sense of homely tradition. The pale bricks of the barbecue seen here add a soothing element to the space, which is complemented by the flourishing greens of the garden bed. The grey, granite dining setting anchors the scene with the strength of stone, while soft lighting has been included for optimal ambience after dark.
