10 perfect grills for weekend BBQs

In Singapore's sunny climes, there's nothing better than heading outdoors to a beautiful backyard, courtyard or roof terrace with friends and family, firing up the barbecue and indulging in some great cuisine. Throw in some music, cocktails and sunbathing and you have the perfect weekend party!

In the spirit of outdoor entertaining, homify has compiled a selection of some of of most inspiring outdoor settings, replete with wonderfully designed barbecues in which you can cook up a storm!