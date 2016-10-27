Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The tiny modern apartment with all you need

Roland Bull Roland Bull
homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loading admin actions …

This gorgeous home, brought to us by the creatives at Madrid's DIMENSI-ON architects, presents a refreshing take on apartment living that manages to pack a stylish array of modern conveniences into a 120 square metre floor plan. 

From the get-go the home impresses through its crisp, white decor, with plenty of functional storage included in order to ensure a clutter-free environment. The white surfaces are balanced by wooden flooring and furnishings, that add a more traditional element to the design through the use of a natural construction material. Splashes of colour enliven the dining setting, while the kitchen appears sleek and modern with hints of stainless steel featured. 

The home's bathroom presents an impressive space, with plenty of room for a couple to go about their daily routines, while the master bedroom is cool and cosy, with a grey feature wall adding a unique design element. 

Take a tour below and tell us what you think!

Sleek modern finishes

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Upon entry, this home impresses with its sleek, modern finishes and sophisticated design. Wood and white characterise the decor, with plenty of storage having been built in, to create a streamlined, clutter-free interior. The hints of pale timber warm the home's white walls with a more traditional design material, while the white bricks seen here add another aesthetic layer, with an edge of the industrial permeating the apartment's contemporary atmosphere.

The warmth of wood

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Moving through to the dining room and we are met with a modern setting that has been dressed up through the use of colour and wood. The simple dining table is sturdy and beautifully crafted, while the surrounding chairs enliven the scene with their vibrant yellow. Light permeates the space, bouncing about the white walls to create a sense of expanse—a great feature in an apartment of limited proportions!

Crisp and white in the kitchen

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen echoes the crisp sophistication already seen in this apartment's living room, with gleaming white characterising the decor and plenty of storage included to minimise mess. Stainless steel appliances have been included to enhance the modern feel of the room, while small hints of timber and a luxurious, marble benchtop help to balance the aesthetic.

For more great ideas to augment your kitchen, check out these Kitchen planners for inspiration!

Stylish modern furnishings

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Skirting the kitchen is a space for casual dining, with a simple, wooden bar and accompanying stools providing a lovely locale to host drinks and light snacks. It also doubles as an area for food preparation, enhancing the functionality of the space within this relatively compact home.

A couples bathroom

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom in this apartment presents unique design, with the white and wood decor seen throughout the living quarters anchored in tiles of very deep brown. The effect draws the gaze into the room and sets it apart from the remainder of the house. Once again this space appears large despite the limitations of the home's floorpan, with the designers having managed to include a couple's sink, bidet and even a bathtub, enhancing the sense of luxury within this stunning bathroom!

Cosy coffee tones in the bedroom

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lastly, lets take a quick tour of the master bedroom in this gorgeous apartment, which showcases a simple, cosy space in which the occupants can retire to rest. Once again ample storage has been included to ensure the room remains tidy and streamlined, a necessary feature, as the hero of the space is undoubtedly this expansive bed! A feature wall of textured grey balances its white counterparts, while light flows in through a large window, beautifully illuminating the scene.

Inspired by this home's beautiful bathroom? Then have a look at these 9 shower rooms to transform your home for more great ideas!

9 compact living rooms you'll wish were yours
Has this cute little home give you some ideas?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks