The tiny modern apartment with all you need

This gorgeous home, brought to us by the creatives at Madrid's DIMENSI-ON architects, presents a refreshing take on apartment living that manages to pack a stylish array of modern conveniences into a 120 square metre floor plan.
From the get-go the home impresses through its crisp, white decor, with plenty of functional storage included in order to ensure a clutter-free environment. The white surfaces are balanced by wooden flooring and furnishings, that add a more traditional element to the design through the use of a natural construction material. Splashes of colour enliven the dining setting, while the kitchen appears sleek and modern with hints of stainless steel featured.
The home's bathroom presents an impressive space, with plenty of room for a couple to go about their daily routines, while the master bedroom is cool and cosy, with a grey feature wall adding a unique design element.
Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
Upon entry, this home impresses with its sleek, modern finishes and sophisticated design. Wood and white characterise the decor, with plenty of storage having been built in, to create a streamlined, clutter-free interior. The hints of pale timber warm the home's white walls with a more traditional design material, while the white bricks seen here add another aesthetic layer, with an edge of the industrial permeating the apartment's contemporary atmosphere.
Moving through to the dining room and we are met with a modern setting that has been dressed up through the use of colour and wood. The simple dining table is sturdy and beautifully crafted, while the surrounding chairs enliven the scene with their vibrant yellow. Light permeates the space, bouncing about the white walls to create a sense of expanse—a great feature in an apartment of limited proportions!
The kitchen echoes the crisp sophistication already seen in this apartment's living room, with gleaming white characterising the decor and plenty of storage included to minimise mess. Stainless steel appliances have been included to enhance the modern feel of the room, while small hints of timber and a luxurious, marble benchtop help to balance the aesthetic.
Skirting the kitchen is a space for casual dining, with a simple, wooden bar and accompanying stools providing a lovely locale to host drinks and light snacks. It also doubles as an area for food preparation, enhancing the functionality of the space within this relatively compact home.
The bathroom in this apartment presents unique design, with the white and wood decor seen throughout the living quarters anchored in tiles of very deep brown. The effect draws the gaze into the room and sets it apart from the remainder of the house. Once again this space appears large despite the limitations of the home's floorpan, with the designers having managed to include a couple's sink, bidet and even a bathtub, enhancing the sense of luxury within this stunning bathroom!
Lastly, lets take a quick tour of the master bedroom in this gorgeous apartment, which showcases a simple, cosy space in which the occupants can retire to rest. Once again ample storage has been included to ensure the room remains tidy and streamlined, a necessary feature, as the hero of the space is undoubtedly this expansive bed! A feature wall of textured grey balances its white counterparts, while light flows in through a large window, beautifully illuminating the scene.
