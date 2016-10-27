The tiny modern apartment with all you need

This gorgeous home, brought to us by the creatives at Madrid's DIMENSI-ON architects, presents a refreshing take on apartment living that manages to pack a stylish array of modern conveniences into a 120 square metre floor plan.

From the get-go the home impresses through its crisp, white decor, with plenty of functional storage included in order to ensure a clutter-free environment. The white surfaces are balanced by wooden flooring and furnishings, that add a more traditional element to the design through the use of a natural construction material. Splashes of colour enliven the dining setting, while the kitchen appears sleek and modern with hints of stainless steel featured.

The home's bathroom presents an impressive space, with plenty of room for a couple to go about their daily routines, while the master bedroom is cool and cosy, with a grey feature wall adding a unique design element.

Take a tour below and tell us what you think!