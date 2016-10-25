10 dining tables perfect for Singapore

Eating out is certainly one of the most popular pastimes for Singaporeans. But what about the dining room at home? Well, like many people around the world, Singaporean dining areas tend to get a bit neglected. The dining table may double as a study area or kitchen preparation area and it can be tricky to strike just the right balance of form and function. So to help, here we'll present 10 dining tables perfect for Singaporean homes. Some of them simply dazzle us with timeless international style, while others will appeal to those looking for a small space solution. We hope you find something here you love!
Singaporean homes are generally infused with a contemporary, bright and light decor. To counterbalance this it can always help to indulge in a rustic wooden dining table. The wooden finish will be a pleasure to touch and there's no clinking sound when laying down dishes.
When you don't dine at home too often, a folding table is a good option. It can be pushed up against the wall when not in use or pulled out to create a full sized dining area like this. We love the two-toned finish in this dining table. It adds a Nordic touch to the room.
A glass dining table can be good for retaining the light and breezy feel in the sultry Singaporean climate. The eye also passes over the translucent glass and this makes the home look and feel much larger than it actually is. This is a good choice for those who don't want their dining table to take up too much visual weight in the room.
The dark wood of this dining table perfectly suits the rich warm colours in this Indian decor. So many Singaporean homes are decorated with rich and eclectic ethnic colour palettes, and wood is always a good monochromatic match.
There is nothing quite like the oriental vintage look. This dining room has just the right style of table and it's been accessorised with the perfect antique rug together with a modern pendant light. Singaporean style is all about fusing disparate elements together!
This Singaporean interior has a highly sophisticated tropical aesthetic. The dining table is also situated in the kitchen which means it is often a target for random spills. Here it's a good choice to use a highly polished material that is easy to clean.
Many people are reluctant to install a big dining table when they don't cook or entertain at home too often. In this case it's often a good idea to choose a small round dining table. These are incredibly space efficient and can be tucked into the tiniest corners.
When everything in your home is contemporary and potentially mass-produced, it really helps to add just one unique piece. This hunk of raw timber provides just the perfect balance in this contemporary interior. Note how the earthy tones work well with the beige colour palette.
If you entertain vast groups of family and friends, then this is the dining table for you. The chunky wooden surface is extremely durable and the pendant light adds a formal touch. Team it with cushioned chairs for an extra dose of luxury.
Most dining tables in Singaporean homes do double duty as study areas or additional kitchen preparation space. In this case, it helps to choose a dining table that doesn't tie too closely into the kitchen design. A simple wooden table like this is a good choice.
