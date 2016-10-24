Your browser is out-of-date.

8 small bathrooms you'll wish were yours

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Is the fact that you have a small bathroom getting you down? If your bathroom is cramped, boring and not a pleasant place to be, then it may be time to consider a revamp! In this Ideabook, we consulted some expert bathroom designers for ideas to make your old bathroom exude luxury and elegance again, despite its compact size. A fancier bathroom with a comfortable bathtub, rain shower or some dramatic lighting awaits you—so let’s get started!

1. Practical layout

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
The layout of a bathroom is important in ensuring that it's neat and comfortable. This is especially vital in a small bathroom. In this image we see that the sink, toilet and shower are all located against one wall of the bathroom, while there is more than enough storage for towels and products too.

2. The wall choice

Apartamento S. Pedro de Moel, mube arquitectura mube arquitectura Modern bathroom
Your shower may already be a tight squeeze, so adding extra storage in the form of shelves for your products and accessories will just take up more room. You may want to try adding storage within your shower alcove by creating some cavities in the walls. These will act as shelves, but won't impact on the limited space.

3. Magic mirror

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style bathroom
A large mirror is one of the easiest ways to enhance space in the bathroom. When pairing a large mirror with some brilliant lighting, the illusion of a spacious environment is even more fantastic.

4. Length-wise

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A bathroom may be small in width, but can make up for space in length. This Moroccan choice is an awesome example of a long bathroom that is stylish, comfortable and attractive. By keeping the shower in the corner, the rest of the bathroom will be feel gloriously spacious.

5. Consistency

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Another gorgeous way to create an amazing bathroom is by including colours that work well together. This doesn’t mean opting for neutral tones only—go for a neutral or lighter colour with a bright accents for a cheery effect.

6. Vibrant feeling

homify Modern bathroom
Adding a magical touch of vibrant colour is an awesome way to bring life to a small bathroom. The walls here feature unique and funky hues so bold, you won’t even notice the compact size! The mirror may be small, but the lighting choice is perfect for this bathroom that doesn’t receive any natural light.

7. Keep it simple

homify Modern bathroom
The bathroom design here has a magnificent monochrome edge, enhanced by the sleek and shiny chrome fixtures and fittings. Although the bathroom may be small in size, it has everything that a modern home needs, from simple bathtub to shower, sink and storage. It’s an unassuming, yet brilliant choice.

8. Light and bright

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bathroom
There is something about a light-coloured bathroom that creates the illusion of space. The all-white walls, corner shower and sink with storage unit are a great choice for a bathroom of this size. Your guests won’t even realise that the space is actually that compact! The minimalist décor allows it to be uncluttered, while incorporating all the necessities of a modern bathroom. Now that we've looked at ideas to enhance your small bathroom, here are 7 bathroom lighting ideas to brighten your home.

A truly impressive apartment transformation
What would your ideal bathroom include?

