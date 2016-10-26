Relaxed country life: A family home you'll wish was yours

Many people are wary of using lots of black in their home. But when you combine lots of black elements with a big bold home design, the results can be nothing short of spectacular. The proof is in the big Swiss family home we will explore today. It has an almost total monochrome interior together with an all-black kitchen and (mostly) black bathroom. It's hard to believe something like this could look breezy and light right? Well, the secret is in the execution. Come and check it out in photos. It comes to us courtesy of Meier Architects and it's definitely one that's well worth the time to explore…
The home runs over two levels and has a fortunate natural outlook on one side. The architects have made the most of this view by running floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors around two entire sides of the home. This accounts for all the wonderful natural like that illuminates the interior. It also has a good outdoor entertaining area that has been furnished with the same style of understated monochromatic furniture we will see inside. In all, the exterior here presents as a design with complete unity.
In this living area we have a strict monochrome colour scheme. Wooden elements are always a good accompaniment to a monochrome colour scheme. They are neutral and add a hint of natural variety and warmth to the home. From this angle we can also see how the floor height is perfectly level with the outdoor terrace. This increases the seamless sense of flow between the interiors and exteriors. In a big open plan living area like this it's also helpful to group furniture into clusters as seen here.
In the second living room we have what will be a rare splash of colour in the curtains. Otherwise the interior is mostly monochrome, with a black door, black window frames and white walls. The light sucking qualities of black are totally counterbalanced by the profusion of light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. All we are left with is the drama and sophistication of this daring colour scheme.
Black holds a lot of power in a room, particularly when it takes the form of the big, bold forms used in this home. In the kitchen it may have run the danger of literally weighing down the design. To counteract this problem the designers created suspended volumes as seen here. They create a stunning contrast and add a real sense of modernity to the home.
The monochrome kitchen has a strong design that is also incredibly functional. Stainless steel and wooden elements are always a good accompaniment to black because the wood adds variation and the stainless steel reflects light. But what really catches our attention here are the chunky seats beneath the kitchen island. The kitchen cabinets on the wall are simply divine too.
The black bathroom is definitely a little oasis. Although the bathroom is totally flooded with light, there is still a lot of privacy. We love the outside landscaping complete with a bonsai plant. On the right we also have a very modern, minimalist basin. The unit is mounted on the wall and this serves to lighten up the look and feel of the bathroom too.
The home also has a shower room with a raw concrete wall. There is no shower cubicle so the space feels large and spacious. This draws our attention to the basic lines and materials on display. The lines of sight are uninterrupted, the fittings are bold and the bathroom has the kind of luxurious feel that can only come from a simple modern design.
