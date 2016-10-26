Relaxed country life: A family home you'll wish was yours

The home also has a shower room with a raw concrete wall. There is no shower cubicle so the space feels large and spacious. This draws our attention to the basic lines and materials on display. The lines of sight are uninterrupted, the fittings are bold and the bathroom has the kind of luxurious feel that can only come from a simple modern design.

