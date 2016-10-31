14 things that our guests don't like

Before we commence our list of mistakes to avoid when expecting guests, a small disclaimer. Of course, here at homify, we know that everyone has different tastes and expectations, and that what peeves one guest or homeowner might be water off another's back.
Nonetheless, the list below includes some classic errors made by hosts which, while shouldn't be taken overly seriously, are often best avoided.
Take a look and tell us if you have anything to add!
If you don't have time to tidy the whole house before the guests arrive, do at least try to create some sense of order. Packing all of your clothes into a wardrobe already bursting at the seams might lead to a nightmare situation for curious visitors wandering about your home.
When expecting guests it's of course important to know when they arrive, so make sure your doorbell is working! There's nothing worse than leaving your guests outside for a lengthy wait before you realise what time it is.
If you're one of those people who prefers guest and visitors remove their shoes when entering your abode, be sure to have thought through a convenient storage solution to house large groups!
Drawers and cupboards under the stairwell, such as those seen here, can be just the ticket.
When hosting guests in your home, it's inevitable that one or all of them will need to use the bathroom at some point, so it's important that this blissful space is either featured prominently or mentioned from the get-go!
It's never a good look when guests have to try each bedroom before finally stumbling across the toilet.
Speaking of bathrooms, be sure to stock up on all the necessities before visitors arrive. There's nothing more embarrassing than having to return to the dinner table just to ask the host where they have hidden the toilet paper!
When hosting guests in a private residence it's often better to err on the side of casual charm, rather than creating a stiff and uncomfortable atmosphere through excessive formality.
Soft fabrics and traditional design materials can aid in this respect, with communal dining often a nice, subtle ice-breaker as well.
There's nothing worse than being invited into a dimly lit home, with shadow and gloom permeating the atmosphere. Remember to open up the curtains and make sure the ceiling lights are in working order so that the interior of your home remains light and bright!
When inviting guests for a home-cooked meal consider the fact that you may well run overtime with the food preparation, and that some of them may turn up before you're ready. Even if you're someone who likes to micro-manage in the kitchen, be sure to have some small task available that your guests can undertake, so that they feel included and helpful, and don't end up waiting awkwardly in the living room.
While you may be accustomed to the smell of an open fire and the heavy air of your abode's interior, it never hurts to open a few windows when inviting guests around. The fact is that everyone's home smells different, and a bit of ventilation to refresh the aroma before visitors arrive is always a nice touch.
Stylish design pieces can do wonders to augment the aesthetic of modern homes, but be careful to consider function as well as form. Your hanging bubble chair might be a wonderful talking point for visitors, but its unlikely that your grandmother will be comfortable sitting in it when you invite her over for Sunday lunch.
As the owner or occupant in your abode, you should always be able to explain design choices. Make sure you know exactly how you feel about the artwork and decoration of your home, in case you're called upon to justify your surroundings!
Musical taste is as subjective as taste in interior design, and can vary substantially amongst hosts and visitors. Opt for subtle or melodic compositions, and try to keep the volume at a reasonable level so that people can interact.
While a tour of your home is always appreciated by guests and visitors, try not to get too enthusiastic about your accomplishments. Taste in decor and design will always vary, so it's important to retain a sense of humility when discussing your home's design and construction.
Here at homify, we can understand that people strive to create spaces that are decorated to perfection, but you never want your guests feeling sad to return to their own abodes! Try to infuse your residence with a sense of your personality, rather than incorporating every luxurious design element, so that people feel as if they're getting to know you simply by coming over for a meal or a chat.
