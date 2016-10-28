7 simple steps to a successful home revamp

Renovations are demanding in terms of time and finances. But, by being more creative, your home transformation can be sensational without breaking the bank! It may mean incorporating the modern detail with some vintage pieces, or repurposing some décor elements for an interesting look. Another fantastic way to get your interior looking grand again is to pick neutral furniture then add a vibrant accent colour for a bold effect. If you liked these home decor tips, then check out The secrets of the passive house for more inspiration!