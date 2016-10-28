7 simple steps to a successful home revamp

Are you considering an entire home revamp, but have no idea where to begin? Well, fear not! Help is here. In this Ideabook, we present 7 tips to make your home renovation successful, from replacing old flooring, adopting a more eco-friendly heating system, to getting creative with your kitchen, bathroom or lighting design. You'll have all you need to get your tired and run-down home looking fresh and feeling comfortable again!
Changing the flooring in your home is a highly effective way to improve your décor, especially when it comes to renovation. Interior designers and architects can replace a tired and stained carpet with an easier to clean tile, parquet or hardwood floor. But, the flooring option will depend heavily on the room of the house and how much foot traffic it sees.
When deciding on your home makeover ideas, it's vital to factor heating into the plan. If you have an old-fashioned heater that has been mounted against the wall, then it is important to consider more eco-friendly options to save you a great deal of money. Insulation is another factor to consider, but if your home has an antique fireplace, that's a sure-fire way to add some charming character!
A lovely kitchen with character and style is the holy grail for any home. So if you inherited an ugly kitchen from the previous owner, then it’s time for an elegant upgrade. Opt for a minimalist kitchen if you enjoy all things contemporary and modern, or if you like the idea of classic elements for comfort, then wooden kitchen décor with some exposed brick walls might just be the perfect style for you.
Regardless of the style of the home or details of the décor, lighting is integral to the design. The home will be a lot more comfortable throughout the day if there’s an abundance of natural light to add warmth, but artificial lighting is necessary to illuminate the interior in the evening.
The bathroom is often the first room in the home that requires a restoration. You may want to add a second bathroom to your home while you’re in the middle of the bathroom design plan, and it's easier then you may think. It will mean two smaller bathrooms in the home, but two smaller bathrooms in a busy home is much better than one large bathroom.
A bright colour will add vibrant vibes to your interior overnight. Just think how impressive and cheery that will be when you have guests over for dinner!
Renovations are demanding in terms of time and finances. But, by being more creative, your home transformation can be sensational without breaking the bank! It may mean incorporating the modern detail with some vintage pieces, or repurposing some décor elements for an interesting look. Another fantastic way to get your interior looking grand again is to pick neutral furniture then add a vibrant accent colour for a bold effect. If you liked these home decor tips, then check out The secrets of the passive house for more inspiration!