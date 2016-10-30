A small and bright family apartment

This cosy home, brought to us by the creative minds at Portugal's HOMESTORIES architects, exudes a wonderful sense of casual charm and is beautifully lit by a range of windows and French doors throughout. Constructed with a small family in mind, the home presents an understated design, with its white walls and ceilings anchored in the warmth of wooden parquetry or the vibrancy of traditional, patterned tiles.

The living and dining rooms display a creative and decorative touch, while the bedrooms benefit from ample sunlight, which flows into each space, revealing luxurious beds and places for both kids and adults alike to play.

