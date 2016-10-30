A small and bright family apartment

This cosy home, brought to us by the creative minds at Portugal's HOMESTORIES architects, exudes a wonderful sense of casual charm and is beautifully lit by a range of windows and French doors throughout. Constructed with a small family in mind, the home presents an understated design, with its white walls and ceilings anchored in the warmth of wooden parquetry or the vibrancy of traditional, patterned tiles.
The living and dining rooms display a creative and decorative touch, while the bedrooms benefit from ample sunlight, which flows into each space, revealing luxurious beds and places for both kids and adults alike to play.
Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
From the outset this home oozes a sense of casual charm, with a steady influx of light bouncing about its white walls to reveal a range of simple yet stylish furnishings. The charcoal grey couch appears inviting, and anchors the living space in a dark tone, while the vintage trunk-cum-coffee table adds both a sense of history and a design talking point.
The far walls are equally expressive, displaying an delightful array of artwork and decorative objects, so that we immediately get a sense of the owner's personality.
Taking a step back and we not only get a glimpse of the generous array of windows inviting light to permeate this lovely home, but of the open plan design of the living and dining spaces.
By merging these two rooms, the architects have sought to make the space appear more expansive, a classic design trick, that really pays off!
Moving through to the home's kitchen, we immediately encounter another vibrant, decorative element, with the floor of this pristine room having been lined with traditional, Portuguese patterned tiles.
Hints of wood and stainless steel are also on show to break the continuity of the white kitchen surfaces, but the tiles are truly the hero of this space.
The home's bathroom puts on an equally impressive show, with these blue and white patterned tiles immediately drawing focus within the room. The remaining decor of white and wood exudes the same sense of casual sophistication prevalent throughout the rest of the house, with this room appearing at once modern and inviting.
This first bedroom we'll examine in this abode is the kids' room, which has been perfectly furnished to house two small children. Twin beds in the same charcoal grey as the living room sofa appear voluminous and comforting, while light streams into the room through another generous array of windows, providing natural illumination for playtime during the day.
An alternate view reveals that the room not only benefits from the placement of a set of large windows, but also from the inclusion of a classic pair of French doors. The doors are both stylish and functional, and beautifully illuminate this small space for play and study.
The master bedroom appears equally as inviting at the kids room, with this large, luxurious bed taking centre stage. The muted tones of the bed linen tie in nicely with the series of chic, black and white photographs hanging overhead, while in the distance we can see another set of French doors leading to a private conservatory.
For more inspiration on how to decorate an abode of limited size, have a look at The tiny modern apartment with all you need!