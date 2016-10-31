7 simple steps to decorating your first apartment

So you’ve finally made the move from your family home, college dorm room, or friend-filled houseshare into your very own first apartment! There is something particularly special about your first home, as it indicates your initiation into adulthood. You may already feel like an adult, but trust us, paying bills, DIYing your own furniture and renovating a new dwelling is a whole other level of maturity.

Of course when you first move into your new home, you will be struck by one thing: you don’t have enough furniture to fill it. This is a primary concern for most individuals moving, as filling a new home is a costly and time consuming business. Additionally, there are other décor related issues to contend with. Most apartments come in a rather lacklustre state. Unless you are lucky enough to have hit the jackpot and scored a fully renovated luxury abode, chances are your new residence is going to require a little love and care.

But where does one start? Once you’ve dealt with the rude awakening of your apartment not looking exactly like your dream home, it’s time to get busy! To help you get started we’ve gathered our top 7 steps to decorating your first home. Ready to begin? Read on below and transform your new domicile from dull to delightful…