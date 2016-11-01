An old and cramped apartment gets a glowing makeover

This new dressing room allows the bedroom to look a lot larger and more spacious, keeping all clothing, accessories and products in one splendid part of the home. This offers plenty more storage than the conventional wardrobe and also allows the bedroom to look tidier and uncluttered. It's a great use of a spare bedroom or underutilised corner, and could just be the answer to your storage problems! If you liked this modern, minimalist apartment, don't miss: The tiny modern apartment with all you need.