15 ideas to light up your home's exterior (which look great!)

Outdoor lighting can take your home to previously unknown heights of designer delight, as it doesn’t just accentuate the architectural nuances of your property, but also gives oodles of aesthetic pleasure. Exterior lights can make your façade, garden, terrace, or backyard glow magically in the dark and entice onlookers. They can illuminate pathways ensuring safety for your family and guests, and also make it easy for you to host open-air parties. So, check out these 15 striking ideas for stylish and practical outdoor lighting and bid adieu to darkness!