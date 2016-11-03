A 130m² family home (plans included) for under S$90k

Today we're all set to explore a quaint yet modern cottage-style house in the Polish town of Myślenice. Designed by the architects at Archon+Projekty Domow, this picturesque abode is a compact yet subtly lavish affair surrounded by manicured lawns. Stylish wooden detailing adds warmth to its façade, while the trendy interiors boast sober and soothing hues and futuristic lighting. Space has been optimally and practically used without compromising on aesthetic appeal. Keen to see more? Let's explore…
The wooden and white home has plenty of quaint detailing, in the form of stones stacked against the various corners. These solid touches have been balanced with delicate elements like glass windows and doors.
The facade of the home emanates a modern look with its clean lines and crisp colours. The house has a traditional slanting roof that stops short of the ground floor, and is propped up on solid wooden pillars. Underneath, a wraparound porch has been formed so as to create charming sit-outs on all sides.
The chic white kitchen showcases a particularly interesting feature, which acts as a game changer! The floating island in question veers down one side as an inverted L, and is suspended on extra strong steel cables. The lamps on top are also suspended on mini versions of these cables. The rest of the kitchen is a vision in matte white textures, with plenty of windows for an open view of the verdant garden beyond.
This elegant dining room has an informal vibe, thanks to the futuristic chandelier that hangs over the glossy table. The bucket-shaped seats have a relaxing look, with white drapes and glass doors allowing an open vista.
The wooden wall on one side has slim latticework, with smoky slate set diagonally alongside it. An elegant niche holds the fireplace, while the wooden floor lends a wholesome feel. The glossy white table sits on a black metal frame with a large dome of light hanging overhead. The muted colours of the cushions on the simple couch add much cheer to the space.
The bathroom is finished with chic wood and stone touches. The slim fixtures and the mirror on the wooden wall mark the space with elegant panache.
The soothing colours of the study create the perfect working environment, while the calming garden views provide a welcome distraction. Artwork and personal touches line the wall, and make the space feel comfortable and homely.
The slant of the ceiling in the master suite creates a cosy feel, while the wooden headboard imparts a classic regal aesthetic. The neutral tones of the bedding are immediately conducive to a good night's sleep!
The entertainment centre in the master suite is set on a neutral wall, with a trio of slim lamps hanging down one side and white ornaments balancing the look on the other.
The bathroom features a large shower enclosure, with his & hers sinks in its stone and wooden theme. The refined finish evokes spa levels of luxury!
Curious to see inside more affordable homes? Don't miss: A small flat with many ideas to copy.