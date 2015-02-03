Get creative with stripes in your home

Stripes—thick stripes, thin stripes, circus stripes, jailhouse stripes… Stripes never go out of fashion. Some people write them off as being too classic, or shy away from them because they're too loud, but in reality, they don't have to be either. It's all about how you use them, the tones or textures that make up the stripe, and the width of the bands. Very thin stripes can be 'barely there'; broad bands will make an impact. A large room papered in broad stripes might be overwhelming, but go for thin stripes in two different shades of the same colour and the effect will be refined and cool. On the other side of the coin, a small room—say a bathroom or a powder room—done out in wide, contrasting stripes will be bold and fun. We've rounded up some of our favourite stripe effects here on homify—take a look, and be inspired to get some stripes in your life!