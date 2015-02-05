Quirky cardboard furniture

It's light—so it's portable; it's strong—so it's durable; and it's 100% recyclable—so it's eco-friendly. Cardboard furniture ticks an awful lot of boxes! Designs have long moved beyond rectangular stools made from reinforced cardboard, and eco-friendly designers have been letting their imaginations go wild in pushing the forms that cardboard can be folded or moulded into. From lights to chairs to beds, there's a huge range to choose from. Cardboard is light enough to move around easily (great if you like to restyle your rooms frequently); and best of all, if you want to stow your cardboard furniture away for a while you can just fold it flat! If you're concerned about the environment, or just want to try out something quirky and a little different in your home, take a look at our round-up below of some of the coolest cardboard furniture here on homify. If you think cardboard is just for boxes, it might be time to change your mind!