Eclectic style plantpots

Plants inside the home have a multitude of uses and advantages. Ever since the 19th century, when clear glass became commonplace, they've been a popular choice for their beauty, and for giving the indoor space a little connection to nature. House plants have health benefits—they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen. Not only that, but they can also help to scrub other indoor pollutants from the air - benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene. Some studies have shown that having plants around the house can improve mood, and lead to a reduction in stress and fatigue. Growing plants anywhere—indoor or outdoor—will give you a sense of accomplishment when they thrive; another bonus. But what do you put them in? Standard plant pots are fine, of course, but nothing says you have to stop there. If you have beautiful plants, why not give them beautiful holders? Better yet, why not give them quirky and fun holders—that way, not only the plant will elevate your mood!
How cute is this glazed ceramic pot from Recover? Even the most determined emoticon-hater couldn't fail to have their heart melted by this little gem. Plant pots are available with a range of emoticon prints—from smiley faces to winky ones. Any one of them is sure to put a smile on your face.
His 'n' hers cacti holders by Labofem come with the cacti already in the pot. The moustache pot comes with Aloe aristata, which they describe as having 'hairy moustache-like leaf tips' to match its pot. We think they're just adorable—with Valentine's Day coming up, they'd make a lovely, quirky gift!
This Monopod cactus pot, also by Labofem, contains an easy to maintain Haworth fasciata. Who ever said that plant pots should stand upright?!
This hanging basket from Maceteros.es is pretty funky—we love the contrast of green with white. Rescuing hanging planters from the slightly fusty, old-fashioned styles in which they've languished, this is a modern, clean update that looks great hung in a repeating pattern all over a room.
Designed by De Castelli, the 'Kata' plant holder could be used as a seat, a side table, or just a plant holder. The vegetation bursting through the crack gives a sense of the energy of living plants, and the power of Mother Nature.
Made by Slide, and sold by Maceteros.es, the Potted Bamboo plant holder reproduces the form that bamboo would take growing in the wild—and also evokes those much-maligned wind instruments: the pan pipe. It would work brilliantly against a wall, but also as a room divider. For extra height, you could even plant real bamboo in it. We should point out that you can't actually play music on it, though you may be tempted to try!
Called Lombric & Co, which translates as 'Earthworm & Co', this ingenious multi-purporse composter and plantholder by Les Gallinules is an attempt to solve the problem of how to compost if you live in an apartment, and don't have access to outdoor space. While composting has grown in popularity as an environmentally responsible approach to the disposal of organic waste, for people who live in apartments it's often not possible. The solution that Les Gallinules propose is something called vermicomposting. This technique uses earthworms to turn organic matter into compost. It's an odorless and compact method, so is perfect for indoors. Lombric & Co is made up of a cutting board, a composter, and a plant holder. You just chop your veggies or fruit on the cutting board, then lift the lid and slide the waste into the composter. Once all the composting magic is done, you can then use the compost produced to grow plants or herbs in the plant holder. All in, it transforms you kitchen into a mini-ecosystem. The design of Lombric & Co is quite deliberate—its shape is constructed to resemble a cross-section of the earth's crust.