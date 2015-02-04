Eclectic style plantpots

Called Lombric & Co, which translates as 'Earthworm & Co', this ingenious multi-purporse composter and plantholder by Les Gallinules is an attempt to solve the problem of how to compost if you live in an apartment, and don't have access to outdoor space. While composting has grown in popularity as an environmentally responsible approach to the disposal of organic waste, for people who live in apartments it's often not possible. The solution that Les Gallinules propose is something called vermicomposting. This technique uses earthworms to turn organic matter into compost. It's an odorless and compact method, so is perfect for indoors. Lombric & Co is made up of a cutting board, a composter, and a plant holder. You just chop your veggies or fruit on the cutting board, then lift the lid and slide the waste into the composter. Once all the composting magic is done, you can then use the compost produced to grow plants or herbs in the plant holder. All in, it transforms you kitchen into a mini-ecosystem. The design of Lombric & Co is quite deliberate—its shape is constructed to resemble a cross-section of the earth's crust.