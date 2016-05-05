Baby love: cute accessories for the nursery

We hope you've read our ideabook on 'Decorating for a new baby' (if you haven't, why not pop over there now—we'll still be here when you come back!). We didn't have space there to go into all of the many, many cosy and adorable accessories that you could add to a nursery or kid's room to make it the softest, cutest space imaginable. There are so many adorable pieces for kids here on homify, we felt it'd be a criminal oversight not to feature a few of them. The only rule for inclusion in this collection was that every piece had to make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Here, then, is our round-up of things that make you go: Awwww!
No nursery would be complete without a cot. This gorgeous pastel example from London-based moKee will cradle your baby in style! The gentle hue and classic design would work with almost any existing decor, and it is big enough to last until your little one is on their feet. Team it with a cute mobile for some added entertainment.
This Minimink faux fur baby blanket by Cuckooland hits all the right warm 'n' fuzzy notes—it looks like the snuggliest thing imaginable, perfect for even the tiniest of tots. We can imagine that as that tot gets older, this blanket would rapidly transition into the ranks of favourite blankie, to be dragged everywhere and snuggled into at every opportunity.
Another piece from Cuckooland, this Leander hanging baby cradle with mattress, canopy and hook and tripod is gorgeously soft, and the image of a baby rocking in a cradle is one that can't fail to elicit an awww from even the stoniest heart. The canopy will block out distracting movement and light, as well as looking very charming in spaces outside the nursery.
These little felt animals from Bichat and Friends are part of a vast collection by the company—get as many or as few of them as you like, and start building a collection. They make for lovely wall decorations, but the soft felt is also perfect for little hands to hold and play with.
We wouldn't recommend snuggling up to lights, as such, but these bunny rabbits are cute enough to warrant inclusion. Called 'Rabbit on the Moon' (aww!) these are hand-knitted by cute-specialists Lazy Sunday.
Kids love dens: this is a truth universally acknowledged. There's something about being able to hide away from adult eyes that just appeals to even the smallest children. Sure, it's fun to build your own den, but will it ever be as cute as this teepee by Cuckooland? A perfect spot for daytime naps, as well as a place to play.
In the garden, snails are pests. In the nursery, when they look like these ones from Mundo Raquel, they're more than welcome!
A soft, wool rug in a nursery is, while not a must, certainly a classic of the cute and cosy genre. This one is handmade from natural sheep's wool by Natural Bazaar. All the pelts used by Natural Bazaar have their own original colouring and come from animals which have been allowed to graze free in natural surroundings. The company uses only eco-friendly ingredients in the tanning process of their sheepskins, and all of their products sold are non-toxic—so perfect for a nursery. The snuggle factor is strong in this one!
When your little one gets to the stage of learning to tell the time, this beautiful clock would make it a joyful experience. The rabbit peeking out of the basket is a delight.
The French really do seem to do cute awfully well. Loula Petits Pois by Bella Cicci is handmade in cotton jersey and stuffed with organic cotton wool—super cuddly! And just look at that kitty's little face! (Yes, we may be reaching peak- awww). The mask isn't recommended for children under 36 months, but it can be removed.