Baby love: cute accessories for the nursery

We hope you've read our ideabook on 'Decorating for a new baby' (if you haven't, why not pop over there now—we'll still be here when you come back!). We didn't have space there to go into all of the many, many cosy and adorable accessories that you could add to a nursery or kid's room to make it the softest, cutest space imaginable. There are so many adorable pieces for kids here on homify, we felt it'd be a criminal oversight not to feature a few of them. The only rule for inclusion in this collection was that every piece had to make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Here, then, is our round-up of things that make you go: Awwww!