The modest Asian home perfect for a family

For many people, the most desirable trait in a family home is a sense of stability. This kind of home is commonly built with sturdy materials that will withstand the knocks and bumps of small children without looking too easily worn. It is also designed with an eye on the future. A growing family really needs a layout that can withstand the changing needs of family life over many years.

So when architect Atsushi Kato was commissioned to design a family home in an earthquake-prone area of Japan, he decided to create a flexible design in many senses of the work. Let's have a look in photos and explore all the details…