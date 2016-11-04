The one-storey prefab home of your dreams

A prefabricated home has so many fantastic advantages for new home owners to consider. From affordability and eco-friendliness, to the fact that these houses are a lot easier to build and maintain than conventional homes. Prefab dwellings are durable and can be custom-made to suit the needs of the homeowner and family. It’s a sophisticated way to get the home you adore, with unique character and charm, at a fraction of the cost. This fantastic contemporary home is so perfect, we can't wait to explore all corners—let’s take a look!
The structure of this home is elegant and classic. The front façade has smooth white walls, creating a charming and fresh aesthetic, while the dark roof and lush, perfectly maintained garden add an excellent detail of friendliness to the home. The architects combined old-fashioned values with modern features to enhance the look of this gorgeous house in the suburbs.
The beautiful garden and barbecue area of the terrace is a great addition to this contemporary home. Enjoy the sunshine and entertain your guests while you’re at it. The home is stunning from all perspectives!
There’s something classic about this attractive home entrance. It's a chic and elegant way to invite and welcome guests into your home. The opaque glass panel next to the door creates a bright entrance with plenty of natural light, while also maintaining the privacy of the home and its occupants.
A warm, comfortable living room is great for family time, entertaining or just cosying up in front of the TV. The interior has a luxurious aesthetic, accentuated by the grey leather sofas and all-white décor. The room is uncluttered with the TV mounted against the wall, while the vases add an interesting decorative effect too.
The bedroom is a creative and fascinating choice for this prefab home. The combination of all-white features and dramatic floor-sweeping purple drapes is an interesting choice, while the mirror behind the bed accentuates the space of the room. When finished with dramatic lighting, the room will look even more chic and inviting.
The large kitchen island and sultry colour combination of black, white and beige ensures that this kitchen décor will be trendy and tasteful for years to come. The kitchen also includes a dining area, creating a great spot to enjoy meals, too.
The outdoor terrace of this home is a great use of space. The addition of sun loungers and a swimming pool creates a welcoming environment—so much so, you wouldn't believe you're in a prefab home after all!