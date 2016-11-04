The one-storey prefab home of your dreams

A prefabricated home has so many fantastic advantages for new home owners to consider. From affordability and eco-friendliness, to the fact that these houses are a lot easier to build and maintain than conventional homes. Prefab dwellings are durable and can be custom-made to suit the needs of the homeowner and family. It’s a sophisticated way to get the home you adore, with unique character and charm, at a fraction of the cost. This fantastic contemporary home is so perfect, we can't wait to explore all corners—let’s take a look!