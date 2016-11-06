A cheap but beautiful 67m² house

Modular homes are environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and a convenient choice when there are time constraints—construction delays are always a nuisance we'd wish to avoid! Prefabricated in a factory, the various sections of a modular home are safe from bad weather and quality-tested before being sent to the site for assembly. Today, we're going to look at a small but beautiful modular home in Salamanca, Spain, which was built on an area of just 67 square metres. Made of natural materials like wood and stone, this lovely low-budget residence by the home builders at Modular Home has a strong rustic flavour that will take your breath away! Let’s take a look…
From this angle, we see just how the house has been assembled. The wooden frames and stone veneers prepared in the factory come together quite conveniently on site. Stone and wood blend to make a lovely, calm home—don’t they? The process also ensures less air infiltration, since gaps around the doors, windows, pipes and electrical outlets are identified and filled more easily, thus minimising heat loss.
The striking exterior of this charming rustic home combines the chunky texture of large, natural stones with beautiful brown wood, creating a warm and welcoming ambience. Red roof tiles and a slatted design for the windows add even more character to the façade. The house looks comfortable, serene and charming.
A closer look shows us that the porch is a wonderful place for relaxation. We imagine that the décor would include a delightful rustic seating arrangement, perfect for enjoying chilled lemonade on a sunny afternoon! The floor of the porch is in harmony with the wood and stone textures, while the white strips bordering the windows contribute just the right touch of style.
Adding depth to the brown wood and natural stone of this rustic home, the walls of the interior have been painted white. The natural texture of the wood is still discernible through the paint, enhancing the fascinating rusticity of the residence. The white walls and floor also create an illusion of spaciousness throughout the small house.
Set within the pale wooden walls and matching the brown ceiling are the traditional doors of the living area. These doors open on to a common corridor in a traditional, rustic style. We particularly like the roof beams that add oodles of character to the house!
This cosy little home looks comfortable, friendly and is chock-full of rustic style, as well as being practical in so many respects. What an inspiration to build our own customized, modular dream home! Check out another tour here - A small flat with many ideas to copy.