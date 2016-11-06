A cheap but beautiful 67m² house

Set within the pale wooden walls and matching the brown ceiling are the traditional doors of the living area. These doors open on to a common corridor in a traditional, rustic style. We particularly like the roof beams that add oodles of character to the house!

This cosy little home looks comfortable, friendly and is chock-full of rustic style, as well as being practical in so many respects. What an inspiration to build our own customized, modular dream home!