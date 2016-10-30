9 simple ways to make your home feel like yours

A personal touch is the difference between a house and a home. It is the unique thing that marks your home as yours—and it's definitely not something that can be copied from a catalogue. So how can you make your home feel unique? Of course there are no easy answers to that! But there are a few approaches that will help you tap into your own personal interior design style. Not sure if you have one? Have faith and keep reading… .
Human beings are complex creatures, and, no matter how much you may adore one particular design style, there is an extremely good chance that there are little anomalies. Perhaps you love the industrial style of the kitchen here, but also happen to love the decadent chandelier… Don't be afraid to mix up those styles! All you need to do is find a common colour or form to connect them all.
Now, whether you love this DIY project or not, you have to admit that it's fairly unique. The great thing about embarking on a DIY project is that you can never truly predict the results. Sure we might beat ourselves up for failing to recreate a project to perfection, but in those mishaps there is a certain magic. Go forth and experiment! If it's a disaster, just try something else.
Most of us have a favourite colour and corner of the home. Just pick your favourite colour and experiment with a two-toned colour treatment like this.
Furniture designers have recently cottoned onto the fact that many of us want our own, unique sofa design. So in response they have created modular furniture that can be covered in a collection of different fabric covers. Just mix and match until your heart sings!
We all have a few nostalgic items that we just can't throw away. Look at transforming these loved items into upcycled pieces of furniture. This old skateboard certainly adds a unique touch to the home.
One unique source of material is your personal photos. Use them to completely personalise your space by turning them into a quirky sculpture. Perhaps you could just search out different ways of hanging pictures on the wall. No matter what form this takes, personal pictures will be definition always make for a unique touch.
You may love popular artworks like everyone else. But we bet that if you combine all your favourite artworks on the one wall and mix and matched the configuration until it feels just right, you will have a unique art wall. This kind of thing really works well if you choose artworks with a hand drawn or hand-made element.
A unique home makes a statement and that means there's a certainly clarity in the design. Don't scatter your nostalgic items all over the home. Instead, create clusters of your favourite elements in the home. It may simply take the form of a series of coloured ceramics like this.
There is every chance that you may feel like your design is getting a little nuts with all this experimenting. No fear! Remember that even the most disparate, eclectic and quirky elements can all work together in one cohesive design. All you need to do is choose a common colour theme.
If all this activity has you dreaming of a good night's sleep, have a look at 9 bedroom decor ideas for a perfectly restful sleep.