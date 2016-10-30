Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ways to make your home feel like yours

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa de campo en Galicia, Oito Interiores Oito Interiores Modern living room
A personal touch is the difference between a house and a home. It is the unique thing that marks your home as yours—and it's definitely not something that can be copied from a catalogue. So how can you make your home feel unique? Of course there are no easy answers to that! But there are a few approaches that will help you tap into your own personal interior design style. Not sure if you have one? Have faith and keep reading… .

1. Combine themes

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Human beings are complex creatures, and, no matter how much you may adore one particular design style, there is an extremely good chance that there are little anomalies. Perhaps you love the industrial style of the kitchen here, but also happen to love the decadent chandelier… Don't be afraid to mix up those styles! All you need to do is find a common colour or form to connect them all.

2. Indulge in some DIY

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

Now, whether you love this DIY project or not, you have to admit that it's fairly unique. The great thing about embarking on a DIY project is that you can never truly predict the results. Sure we might beat ourselves up for failing to recreate a project to perfection, but in those mishaps there is a certain magic. Go forth and experiment! If it's a disaster, just try something else.

3. Paint your favourite corner a striking colour

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Most of us have a favourite colour and corner of the home. Just pick your favourite colour and experiment with a two-toned colour treatment like this.

4. Mix and match the sofa coverings

Sloane Avenue Mansions, Flower Michelin Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

Sloane Avenue Mansions

Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

Furniture designers have recently cottoned onto the fact that many of us want our own, unique sofa design. So in response they have created modular furniture that can be covered in a collection of different fabric covers. Just mix and match until your heart sings!

5. Upcycle your favourite old items

SCHNEENUSS 1, k.roh MOEBEL k.roh MOEBEL Living roomShelves
k.roh MOEBEL

k.roh MOEBEL
k.roh MOEBEL
k.roh MOEBEL

We all have a few nostalgic items that we just can't throw away. Look at transforming these loved items into upcycled pieces of furniture. This old skateboard certainly adds a unique touch to the home.

6. Create a mobile from personal photos

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

One unique source of material is your personal photos. Use them to completely personalise your space by turning them into a quirky sculpture. Perhaps you could just search out different ways of hanging pictures on the wall. No matter what form this takes, personal pictures will be definition always make for a unique touch.

7. Gather your favourite art

Casa Marjory Basano para Casa de Valentina, Julia Ribeiro Fotografia Julia Ribeiro Fotografia Modern style bedroom
Julia Ribeiro Fotografia

Julia Ribeiro Fotografia
Julia Ribeiro Fotografia
Julia Ribeiro Fotografia

You may love popular artworks like everyone else. But we bet that if you combine all your favourite artworks on the one wall and mix and matched the configuration until it feels just right, you will have a unique art wall. This kind of thing really works well if you choose artworks with a hand drawn or hand-made element.

8. Create clusters

JACOB, Grange México Grange México Living roomStools & chairs Solid Wood Beige
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

A unique home makes a statement and that means there's a certainly clarity in the design. Don't scatter your nostalgic items all over the home. Instead, create clusters of your favourite elements in the home. It may simply take the form of a series of coloured ceramics like this.

9. Mix and match eclectic items with a common colour theme

Casa de campo en Galicia, Oito Interiores Oito Interiores Modern living room
Oito Interiores

Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores

There is every chance that you may feel like your design is getting a little nuts with all this experimenting. No fear! Remember that even the most disparate, eclectic and quirky elements can all work together in one cohesive design. All you need to do is choose a common colour theme.

If all this activity has you dreaming of a good night's sleep, have a look at 9 bedroom decor ideas for a perfectly restful sleep.

How do you make your home feel like yours?

