A simple but elegant one-storey home

April Kennedy
1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern houses
We challenge you to find a home as discrete as the one we'll explore today! The architects Hangul House have designed it to appear as a modest, single-level concrete home. It has a bold yet humble appearance and does not look out of place in its suburban landscape. But once you step inside, it opens up to become a whole other home. This kind of design would certainly appeal to those looking to build a private home in a dense urban area, and there are lots of ideas that would work in apartment design as well! So let's have a look in photos…

Modest exterior

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern houses
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

The home has a facade built with thick concrete walls that offer fabulous insulation. It also has a flat roof and lots of large sliding glass doors. Note how the entrance has been widened to make up for the fact that there is just one small panel window on the street frontage. We love the timber walls of the entrance area too. They add some homely warmth to the otherwise cool facade.

Pristine bright living room

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern living room
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

In the living room we have our first hint of the bright and spacious interior. The concrete floor, white walls and big windows make for a pristine minimalist interior. There are few extraneous details and the cube-like layout enhances the simplicity of the room. The room also has profuse natural light emanating from deeper within the home. Let's have a look at where it is coming from…

Private courtyard

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern garden
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

This secret little home has a bright interior courtyard. The architects have designed it smack in the middle of the home, so the light pours in through both sides of the home. One of the best things about this courtyard is that it gives the occupants a private area in which to enjoy the outdoors. The timber decking also enhances the outdoorsy feel of this space.

Second living room

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern living room
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

In the second living room or media room, we have another example of the bright, minimalist design. This room also acts as a passageway to the sleeping areas. This kind of layout could easily be troublesome, but the minimalist furnishings and bright, breezy decor help avoid this issue. Note how the big white screens and oversized doors enhance the sense of space and luxury.

Study for two

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern study/office
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

The square or cube-shaped layout lends itself to a strong symmetrical theme. Here in the home office, it works well with a study space set up for two. Although this room obviously has more visual weight than the other rooms, the dark built-in wooden bookcases are designed to create symmetry and pattern in this simple room.

Single line kitchen

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern kitchen
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

The kitchen is designed as a long passageway and runs along just one wall. The two-toned white and grey kitchen cabinets neatly divide the room in two. In this kind of kitchen there is often lots of storage space on the walls, but bench space can get a little tight. A kitchen island or even a kitchen table like this can often be used for extra bench space.

Simple luxurious bedroom

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern style bedroom
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

This is just about one of the simplest bedrooms we've seen! It also looks perfectly sublime. In here, the white window frames and perfectly white doorways are most apparent. Sometimes it's the simplest details that really make a space. As you can see, all you need is a plush bed to make a bedroom feel simply luxurious.

For more photos, keep scrolling…

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern houses
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern houses
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
What do you think of this chic and private home?

