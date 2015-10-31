The Family Home in the Sky

This lofty, spacious home is situated in the heart of Hong Kong and, while it benefits from a prime location, tall buildings surround the apartment complex, inhibiting the permeation of natural light within the space.
In solving this problem, Millimeter Interior Design have kept the home's finishings and decor light in order to brighten the interior in the absence of direct sun, with a sporadic, spectacular use of colour also serving to enliven the space. Despite the limited natural light the home retains an stunning view of the Hong Kong cityscape, providing an intriguing external contrast to the relaxed and comfortable familial energy circulating within.
The deceptive simplicity of the combined living and dining areas initially evokes the feel of a one bedroom apartment, but as we move through the home we see that the floor plan is impressive in size, including a master bedroom, children's room, office, powder room and spacious bathroom.
Contemporary furnishings and a streamlined design create a modern atmosphere within space, with pale, polished wooden floors adding a comforting feel through the use of a traditional material. The result is a home that beautifully blends modern sophistication in the heart of the city with the relaxed ambience necessary for family living.
Take a look and see for yourself!
The apartment is hedged by tall buildings, impeding the influx of natural light even despite a generous array of windows. As a result the designer decided to utilise white walls, pale finishes, and sporadic of bursts of colour, such as the mounted, yellow cabinet on the far wall, to brighten the space.
The vibrancy of the yellow if offset by the fire-engine red of the dining table legs, with the remainder of the living area decorated in clear white in order to balance the bursts of colour.
The curved, contemporary design of the white armchairs provide their own point of interest, with the low-lying coffee table and voluminous couch adding a sense of casual comfort to the space.
In keeping with the notion of a family home, the decor has been personalised to reflect the unique character of the inhabitants. This photographic nebula provides a wonderful introduction to the family, with happy memories streaming forth in all directions, adding a layer of familial warmth to the home.
The office space in the apartment contains impressive storage for supreme functionality and organisation. A simple desk yields a stunning view of the Hong Kong cityscape, which can be closed off with soft curtains when the bustling outdoors proves a distraction. The room evokes casual elegance, with the smooth lines of white and wood in the shelving elongating the space and a simple sofa laying in wait to accommodate weary workers for a cheeky nap.
The powder room is striking in its departure from the light decor of the living areas, with deeper grey tones presenting a shadowy ambience. These are offset by the pristine finishes of the silver taps, white sink and toilet unit, which add a contemporary edge to the space through their geometric construction.
A large mirror provides visual expansion and stands ready to accommodate touch-ups by guests and visitors.
Moving through the home and we're suddenly struck by the magnificent view from the master bedroom, with Hong Kong bursting through the windows in spectacular glory. The moss green feature wall endows the room with a unique sense of character, with its fabric finish providing a soft edge to the space.
The theme of green is subtly echoed in the floral design of the bed spread, as flora spirals up the duvet and across the pillows. The room is simply decorated and beautifully expansive, with the awe-inspiring view proving a natural focal point.
The next room on display is the children's bedroom, which emulates the light and bright design of the remainder of the home, albeit with a few important differences. A cosy, white bed lays in wait to soothe restless, young minds still brimming with ideas accumulated in the play area.
The black backdrop of the chalk board and play table lend sophistication to the space, with bursts of colour in the tiny chairs and toys providing a bright contrast. A comfortable chaise gently watches on, serving as a vantage for relaxed, adult supervision.
The bathroom of this beautiful home gleams in pristine white, with mirrored and marble surfaces helping to create a sense of majesty. The room inhabits a generous proportion of the floor plan, and for good reason, as it houses a lengthy, couples' sink as well as built-in dresser, shower and spa.
This bathroom crowns the apartment in luxury, with the stunning view of the city beyond adding a truly unique touch to this beautiful family home.
For more ideas on adding style and luxury to your home have a look at the Essential guide to choosing a chandelier.