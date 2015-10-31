The Family Home in the Sky

This lofty, spacious home is situated in the heart of Hong Kong and, while it benefits from a prime location, tall buildings surround the apartment complex, inhibiting the permeation of natural light within the space.

In solving this problem, Millimeter Interior Design have kept the home's finishings and decor light in order to brighten the interior in the absence of direct sun, with a sporadic, spectacular use of colour also serving to enliven the space. Despite the limited natural light the home retains an stunning view of the Hong Kong cityscape, providing an intriguing external contrast to the relaxed and comfortable familial energy circulating within.

The deceptive simplicity of the combined living and dining areas initially evokes the feel of a one bedroom apartment, but as we move through the home we see that the floor plan is impressive in size, including a master bedroom, children's room, office, powder room and spacious bathroom.

Contemporary furnishings and a streamlined design create a modern atmosphere within space, with pale, polished wooden floors adding a comforting feel through the use of a traditional material. The result is a home that beautifully blends modern sophistication in the heart of the city with the relaxed ambience necessary for family living.

Take a look and see for yourself!