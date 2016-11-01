Ideas and secrets to reduce the humidity in your home

If there's one thing Singapore has in spades, it's humidity. Some love it, some hate it, and most of us simply endure it. But there is one place you don’t want to be sweating, sweltering and sizzling, and that is your home. Humidity is one of the root causes of condensation in apartments and houses, and can jeopardize the well-being and contentment of its tenants. Moreover, moisture build-up can destroy interior finishes, increase the cost of utilities, and escalate your maintenance requirements within a dwelling.
Luckily, it’s easy to reduce the humidity in your abode. To help you along the way, and to create a stylish, comfortable and enjoyable home we’ve gathered 6 tips and tricks that are sure to assist. Check them out below and start de-humidifying your dwelling today!
Insulation is definitely the key to keeping humidity low. If you can smell as mildew or musty odour, or if your skin is feeling clammy, then you will definitely want to look at your insulation.
Often out of your control if you live in an apartment building, you can find out about the insulation from your landlord or the building authority. From there, if you reside in a condo or flat you can chat to a professional about retrofitting some insulation that will help remove the humidity issues in your dwelling.
If you live in a house, you might want to look at how your roof is insulated, as well as any double glazed windows that might assist in keeping the moisture out. These days there exists an array of insulation that can also be added to the exterior of your home, meaning it’s even easier to fit your property with the proper insulation.
Ventilation fans are an essential in all areas of your home that experiences moisture build-up. This includes, but is not limited to the following:
· The bathroom
· The utility room and laundry
· The kitchen
An extractor fan for these areas is not too costly, but will be particularly effective in removing water vapour and increasing the liveability of the space.
Simple, stylish and a brilliant way to remove moisture in the home, indoor plants should definitely be considered for your dwelling.
Choose plants that need very little watering, and varieties that will suit low light.
A slightly more expensive option, a humidity or moisture sensor can actively inform you of the degree of humidity in your home. They are then linked to dehumidifiers or your air conditioning system, keeping the air at the right conditions.
These are particularly effective if you have a member of your family who suffers from respiratory illness, asthma or a lung condition that might be exasperated by moisture in the air.
If you want to stick to a budget you can look for hygrometers, which measure the humidity in the air based on the temperature and pressure in your home.
An air conditioner is a good way to keep the moisture in your home at a low level. Split systems offer heating and dehumidifying, meaning you can control the temperature of your room, as well as its humidity.
DIY and natural solutions are sometimes the best way to inexpensively and easily remove or reduce the humidity in your home. Some simple humidity eliminators you might want to consider are:
· Opening the windows to let in the fresh air – this will reduce a stale odour built-up in your home, and can improve air quality.
· Increasing the volume of natural light in your abode – this can assist in drying out the interior, and keeping the humidity low.
· Temporarily caulk your home with caulking strips, glass wool blankets in your attic, and even sausages for the bottoms of your doors.
