Ideas and secrets to reduce the humidity in your home

Insulation is definitely the key to keeping humidity low. If you can smell as mildew or musty odour, or if your skin is feeling clammy, then you will definitely want to look at your insulation.

Often out of your control if you live in an apartment building, you can find out about the insulation from your landlord or the building authority. From there, if you reside in a condo or flat you can chat to a professional about retrofitting some insulation that will help remove the humidity issues in your dwelling.

If you live in a house, you might want to look at how your roof is insulated, as well as any double glazed windows that might assist in keeping the moisture out. These days there exists an array of insulation that can also be added to the exterior of your home, meaning it’s even easier to fit your property with the proper insulation.