Small kitchens: 7 great ideas to optimise your space

Do you have a compact kitchen that is causing you planning, decorating or design stress? Are you looking to exploit every centimetre, but are unsure how to do it? If you want a functional cooking area, but have limited space, we’re here to help!

We’ve got 7 examples that show you needn’t scrimp on your dream kitchen simply because your space is small. But how can you make everything fit, while still retaining a functional setup? Ingenuity, creativity, originality and dedication are the key, paired with some seriously inspirational exemplars, from which you can garner and glean some stylish concepts.