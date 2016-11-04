A simple guide to visually balancing your home

For some, design just comes naturally, and for others, not so much. However, even if you’re not born with a natural aesthetic eye, there are certain rules and guidelines that you can follow in an attempt to create a stylish and sophisticatedly designed space. If you find yourself lost at sea when decorating or adorning your dwelling’s interior, we’re here to help!
We’ve put together the ultimate guide to creating balance and unity in your home. These decorating rules are simple and easy to follow; perfect for those with design experience, and those without. So whether you’re a complete novice or a total expert, we think there is something for everyone. In this Ideabook we’ve focused on the living space, but these tips and tricks will suit any room of your home, and anywhere you would like to achieve balance and unity. Ready to get started? Read on below!
Rule: Clutter bust!
We’ve said it so many times before, and we’re sure to say it a number of times again, but in order for your dwelling to even begin to feel stylish and sophisticated, you need to de-clutter!
Clutter is disastrous to your décor, and will immediately ensure your space feels poorly put together, lacks harmony and is
Rule: You can decorate your room based on a set of standardised measurements, proportions and dimensions
When designing a space it’s often good to break the rules a little to impart your own creativity, but you can also learn a lot from the standardised dimensions and measurements that designers use to create a functional space. For example:
· Coffee tables should be at least 35cm from your sofa and media cabinet.
· Art should be hung 145cm (57”) on centre. Meaning the centre of your picture is hung 144cm from the ground.
· Curtains should have a 3-8 centimetre overlap on either side of your window.
There are plenty more of these standard measurements, so do a little investigating before you start designing to ensure you room feels well planned.
Rule: A focal point assists in directing one’s view to a particular feature or element in a room
To achieve balance in your room, a focal point is essential. It draws our attention to a specific area or item, and assists in creating interest and engagement in the space. A focal point might be built into the home, such as a large panoramic window or a fireplace, or it might be added, such as a piano or large artwork.
Rule: Embrace asymmetry: never even, always odd
Employ the rule of thirds and go for a little asymmetry in your design. This helps create interest within a space, and ensures the area is harmonious and visually stimulating.
Rule: Work with multiple sources of light to truly evoke a sense of style and mood
Avoid a single source of light within your room, and instead add many. This sophisticated design tool helps produce ambience and atmosphere by creating an enveloping sense of luminosity.
Rule: Negative space certainly isn’t, as its name would have you believe, unfavourable
Negative space is an area of the room that is purposefully left empty. It may be tempting to fill these spaces, but less is more and you should work with these void areas instead of against them.
Rule: Create interest by utilising different shapes and forms in your design
A room that is filled with the same patterns, textures and hues is a little less than interesting. Spruce up and spice up your space by utilising a range of tones, materials and motifs.
Rule: Plan, plot, devise and draft
No matter what you intend to do with your room, remember to be intentional and decisive with your actions. It is a good idea to plan your aesthetic and desired ambience, as well as chatting to a professional interior designer if you feel a little out of your depth.
Would you like to keep reading? Check out: 5 modern houses (with their plans to give you ideas!)