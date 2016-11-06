Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bed designs you'll secretly fall in love with

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
Of all of the items, accessories and parts in a bedroom, it is unquestionably the bed that makes a real statement. An absolute essential and necessity, the bed offers solace amongst an often hectic home, and is the ideal place to rest, relax and rejuvenate. However, choosing a bed is not all that easy. With a seemingly endless array of designs, styles and options, picking your ultimate rest haven can feel overwhelming.

If you’re looking for something to impress and inspire, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered 10 wonderfully unique bed designs that are sure to get your creative juices flowing. From classic upholstered luxury to a private setup that suits a one-room home, there is something for all tastes and preferences. Ready to be inspired? Check out our top 10 picks below!

1. A cosy timber hideaway

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Our first bed sits atop a timber platform, and offers its occupants a sense of luxurious refinement. Graceful, welcoming and warm, the bed is stylishly lit by two overhead lamps, and is wonderfully tempting.

2. A timeless classic

Camelia Divan Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards
Button & Sprung

Camelia Divan

Button & Sprung
Button &amp; Sprung
Button & Sprung

For an enduring yet lavish bed, you simply cannot look past this upholstered and tufted example. Timeless and elegant, this style of bed will appeal to all that enjoy a comfy royal-esque rest.

3. The hanging bed

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Hanging beds

Hanging beds
Hanging beds
Hanging beds

Have you ever seen a bed suspended from the ceiling? If not, then take a peek at this incredible example! Rustic, with a hint of futuristic elegance, this bed is sure to create conversation and a talking point for your home.

4. Rustic luxury

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Boasting vintage accessories, interesting accoutrements, and a sense of rustic charm, this room has been designed by its interior decorators to appear alluring and enchanting.

5. Privacy and segregation

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

Next up, we're taking a peek at a setup to suit one-room apartment dwellers. Designed with sliding doors that can be closed or opened, this bed is sure to improve your studio home’s functionality and liveability.

6. Repurpose and upcycle

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you come across some disused pallets you’d like to rehome? How about transforming and repurposing them into a stylish bed? Industrial and urbane, this is a great way to upcycle and be a little eco-friendly.

7. Changing shape

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Does a bed really need to be rectangular in shape? We don’t think so, and this example proves us right! Stylishly circular, this room is charming and full of character.

8. The multi-purpose sleeping space

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

If you lack space, or even if you don’t, this bed will change the way you work and live in your abode. With a built-in workspace, this all-in-one bed is eye-catching and useful.

9. For something a little different

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make a real statement with an eye-catching sleeping space that is sure to act as the highlight within your bedroom. This viridian green upholstered bed boasts a low profile, while matching the contemporary wainscot wall motif.

10. Royal treatment

LORA BERGIY "daughter room", 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA Eclectic style bedroom
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

Last, but certainly not least, we check out a royal-style bed and bedroom. Centrally positioned within the area, this lavish bed comes replete with sheer curtains, and all the trappings and trimmings.

Would you like some more bedroom design advice? Check out: 9 budget-friendly steps to a luxury bedroom and continue reading!

13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)
What are your must-have bed essentials? Let us know below!

